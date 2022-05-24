News
My most SPECIAL comeback, says Karthik

My most SPECIAL comeback, says Karthik

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
Last updated on: May 24, 2022 11:34 IST
IMAGE: Dinesh Karthik, 36, forced his way into the Indian team after displaying exemplary finishing skills for RCB in IPL 2022. Photograph: BCCI

Veteran Wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik feels his latest recall to the Indian team is his 'most special comeback' of a rollercoaster international career that began way back in 2004.

 

Karthik was picked in the squad for India's home T20 series against South Africa, starting on June 9.

"This is my most special comeback because a lot of people had given up on me. For me to comeback and do what I did, practice the way I did, so many special things have happened in the lead up to the rock-shell and how I practiced post that," the 36-year-old told the RCB website.

Karthik forced his way into the Indian team after displaying exemplary finishing skills in IPL 2022. He had last played for India in the 2019 ODI World Cup.

He praised the RCB team management for backing him strongly for the finisher's role.

"I think the clarity that they gave me for me to execute the role that I wanted to do, in many ways I am indebted to RCB for picking me and giving me that role, believing in me and then me coming out here and trying to do my best for team RCB. So, it's all and all a very very happy feeling."

Karthik revealed his main is to play in the T20 World Cup in Australia later this year.

"There are so many young boys who would be putting up their name for selection, to see the skillset that is out there and believe that this is the guy we need for the World Cup. I think it is a very very humbling feeling.

"I know that journey is still there to the World Cup but being a part of the scheme of things and getting the opportunity to showcase my skills, I am very proud of it,” he added.

Karthik has played 26 Tests, 94 ODIs and 32 T20Is for India.

 

 

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
