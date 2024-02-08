'This Indian team can be beaten again'

Sir Alastair Cook believes Ben Stokes's side can defeat India in the rest of the five Test series.

'India will be relieved more than anything. They were under the cosh after the first Test. This Indian side can definitely be beaten again. England have got close here without any hundreds. They'll be disappointed,' Cook -- the last English captain to win a series in India -- told TNT.

'England lost the game because not one of their batsmen had a match-winning innings. That is what they'll look back at. Scores of 30-70 don't win Test matches... England have got close here without any hundreds. They'll be disappointed,' Cook added.

'Fundamentally, if you've got your basics against spin, it's a lovely place to bat. The game has changed. This England side play a different way to how I approached to playing spin... the reverse sweep... if I could have played the reverse sweep with that control and played at the right time, it changes how you play,' Sir Alastair told BBC Test Match Special.

'It's a challenge for the (fielding) captain when you play the reverse sweep because he can't cover both sides of the wicket.'

The third Test will start at the Niranjan Shah cricket stadium in Rajkot on February 15, 2024.