News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'This Indian team can be beaten again'

'This Indian team can be beaten again'

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 08, 2024 12:56 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India will be relieved after winning the second Test, reckons Alastair Cook, the last English captain to win a series in India. Photograph: BCCI
 

Sir Alastair Cook believes Ben Stokes's side can defeat India in the rest of the five Test series.

'India will be relieved more than anything. They were under the cosh after the first Test. This Indian side can definitely be beaten again. England have got close here without any hundreds. They'll be disappointed,' Cook -- the last English captain to win a series in India -- told TNT.

'England lost the game because not one of their batsmen had a match-winning innings. That is what they'll look back at. Scores of 30-70 don't win Test matches... England have got close here without any hundreds. They'll be disappointed,' Cook added.

'Fundamentally, if you've got your basics against spin, it's a lovely place to bat. The game has changed. This England side play a different way to how I approached to playing spin... the reverse sweep... if I could have played the reverse sweep with that control and played at the right time, it changes how you play,' Sir Alastair told BBC Test Match Special.

'It's a challenge for the (fielding) captain when you play the reverse sweep because he can't cover both sides of the wicket.'

The third Test will start at the Niranjan Shah cricket stadium in Rajkot on February 15, 2024.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
England Will 'Go Hard' At India
England Will 'Go Hard' At India
Forget team-meets, England's success brews over coffee
Forget team-meets, England's success brews over coffee
Botham declares 'Bazball' as the saviour of Tests
Botham declares 'Bazball' as the saviour of Tests
From GDP to inflation: Highlights of monetary policy
From GDP to inflation: Highlights of monetary policy
SEE: Modi lauds Manmohan Singh in RS farewell speech
SEE: Modi lauds Manmohan Singh in RS farewell speech
Cong releases 'black paper' on Modi govt's 'failures'
Cong releases 'black paper' on Modi govt's 'failures'
'Bumrah will be the best pacer at T20 World Cup'
'Bumrah will be the best pacer at T20 World Cup'

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Is Kishan Defying Dravid?

Is Kishan Defying Dravid?

Bumrah Takes A Dig At Fans

Bumrah Takes A Dig At Fans

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances