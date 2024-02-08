Bumrah Takes A Dig At Fans

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

After taking over as the World No 1 Test bowler, Jasprit Bumrah took a subtle dig at fans.



In his latest post on Instagram stories, Bumrah posted a picture indirectly hinting how the fans rejoice whenever the Indian team does well, but no one supports them when they are going through tough times.

'The Support vs The Congratulations' post on Instagram shows a lonely man in the stands for 'Support' and a packed stadium for 'Congratulations'.



Bumrah is the first Indian pacer to top the ICC Test rankings after a stellar performance in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam.



Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bishan Singh Bedi are the other Indians who have been at the top of the charts.