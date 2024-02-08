News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Bumrah Takes A Dig At Fans

Bumrah Takes A Dig At Fans

By REDIFF CRICKET
February 08, 2024 09:48 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Photograph: Kind courtesy Jasprit Bumrah/Instagram

After taking over as the World No 1 Test bowler, Jasprit Bumrah took a subtle dig at fans.

In his latest post on Instagram stories, Bumrah posted a picture indirectly hinting how the fans rejoice whenever the Indian team does well, but no one supports them when they are going through tough times.

'The Support vs The Congratulations' post on Instagram shows a lonely man in the stands for 'Support' and a packed stadium for 'Congratulations'.

Bumrah is the first Indian pacer to top the ICC Test rankings after a stellar performance in the second Test against England in Visakhapatnam.

Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Bishan Singh Bedi are the other Indians who have been at the top of the charts.

 
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
Is This The Ball Of The 21st Century?
Is This The Ball Of The 21st Century?
'Bumrah 'outbowled' other Indian bowlers in Vizag'
'Bumrah 'outbowled' other Indian bowlers in Vizag'
India's Road To 5th World U19 Final!
India's Road To 5th World U19 Final!
Recipe: My Grandmother's Daliya Upma
Recipe: My Grandmother's Daliya Upma
India doesn't trust US, sees us as weak: Nikki Haley
India doesn't trust US, sees us as weak: Nikki Haley
'We are bursting with joy and love'
'We are bursting with joy and love'
Why Shahid Made This Love Story
Why Shahid Made This Love Story

England's Tour Of India 2024

England's Tour Of India 2024

More like this

Bumrah is World No 1 Test bowler!

Bumrah is World No 1 Test bowler!

Kwena Maphaka Scripts History

Kwena Maphaka Scripts History

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances