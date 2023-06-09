News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » This Indian Pacer Just Got Married!

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 09, 2023 10:10 IST
Prasidh Krishna

Photographs: Kind courtesy Rajasthan Royals/Twitter

Rajasthan Royals pacer Prasidh Krishna wed Rachana in a beautiful South Indian ceremony on Thursday.

After their engagement on Tuesday, the couple exchanged vows on June 8, with several cricketers gracing the occasion.

 

Prasidh Krishna

Notable attendees included Shreyas Iyer, Jasprit Bumrah, Krishnappa Gowtham, Shreyas Gopal, Mayank Agarwal and Devdutt Padikkal among many others.

Krishna missed IPL 2023 due to injury, but social media was abuzz with viral pictures of the newlyweds, capturing heartfelt moments.

One particular photograph shared by Gowtham on his Instagram stories showcased the couple posing alongside Iyer, Bumrah and other prominent Karnataka cricketers.

Iyer, expressing his best wishes, reshared Gowtham's post on his Instagram story, writing, 'Congratulations Skiddyy'.

