IMAGE: Indian supporters thronged the Oval to cheer the Men in Blue. Photograph: Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

No matter where India is playing, the Men in Blue always have their loyal followers cheering them on.

And with Rohit Sharma's side fighting for the World title in the longest format of the game, one would expect overwhelming support at The Oval.

Photograph: Paul Childs/Reuters

Photograph: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

IMAGE: Making memories! An Indian fan heads to The Oval. Photograph: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

IMAGE: Click, click, click! One can never get enough of King Kohli. Photograph: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC

IMAGE: An Indian fan looks on as Australia dominate the proceedings. Photograph: Ben Hoskins/Getty Images for Surrey CCC