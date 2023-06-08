News
Anushka, Ritika Create Buzz At The Oval

Anushka, Ritika Create Buzz At The Oval

By REDIFF CRICKET
June 08, 2023 09:31 IST
IMAGE: Anushka Sharma, right, and Ritika Sajdeh, left. Photograph: Kind courtesy Mufaddal Vohra/Twitter

Anushka Sharma was in the Indian box at The Oval in London, watching her husband's team play Australia in the World Test Championship final on Wednesday, June 7, 2023.

The movie star -- who will be seen next in a cricket biopic on Jhulan Goswami, one of the bona fide legends in women's cricket -- captured attention with her stylish attire, wearing a black and white striped jacket over a white shirt.

Also present was Ritika Sajdeh, Captain Rohit Sharma's missus.

 

Anushka Sharma

Soon after the day's play commenced, photographs of Anushka and Ritika watching the game together went viral.

Four years ago, there was a kerfuffle when Anushka and Virat and Rohit and Ritika unfollowed each other on social media. Guess, all that is water under the London bridge now.

REDIFF CRICKET
WORLD TEST CHAMPIONSHIP FINAL 2023

World Test Championship 2023

