IMAGE: Kapil Dev and Chris Gayle, who were last spotted in a television ad during IPL 2023 promoting gutka.

Day 1 of the ICC World Test Championship final witnessed cricket luminaries Kapil Dev, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Gayle and Ross Taylor adding grandeur to the event.

IMAGE: Gayle with Shikhar Dhawan. Photograph: Chris Gayle/Instagram

IMAGE: Ross Taylor with Universe Boss.

IMAGE: Presenter Sanjana Ganesan -- whose husband Jasprit Bumrah India missed most on the ground on Wednesday -- with UB43.