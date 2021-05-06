This Day That Year: Rohit's IPL Hat-trick

May 06, 2021 11:50 IST

IMAGE: Deccan Chargers' Rohit Sharma celebrates with Captain Adam Gilchrist after taking J-P Duminy's wicket. Photograph: Reuters

On May 6, 2009, Rohit Sharma did something he has never achieved since.

On this day 12 years ago, Ro got a hat-trick in the IPL.

Then representing the Deccan Chargers, Ro bamboozled his future team the Mumbai Indians at the Centurion in South Africa.

DC opted to bat after winning the toss and posted 145/6 -- Ro scored 38 runs.

Mumbai were cruising ahead at 103/4 in the 16th over. But Ro changed the route of the game as he went on to dismiss his old buddy Abhishek Nayar (1) and Harbhajan Singh (0) on the final two balls of the 16th over.

Beginning the 18th over, he got the big wicket of J-P Duminy (52) to achieve a hat-trick. Deccan restricted Mumbai to 126/8 and won by 19 runs.

With figures of 4-6 in his two overs, Ro was the man-of-the-match.

Rohit has been part of IPL title-winning teams six times (once with the Deccan Chargers in 2009 and five times with the Mumbai Indians).