News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'UK-bound NZ players to remain in India till May 10'

'UK-bound NZ players to remain in India till May 10'

Source: PTI
May 05, 2021 20:43 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kane Williamson

IMAGE: New Zealand’s Trent Boult and Kane Williamson. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

New Zealand cricketers involved in the now suspended IPL, including captain Kane Williamson, are likely to remain in India at least till May 10 before flying to England for national duty, their players' union chief said on Wednesday.

The remaining players as well as the support staff in various IPL teams and commentators could return home by charter flights arrange by the franchises, New Zealand Cricket Players' Association head Heath Mills said.

Mills is expecting a revision in the travel restrictions for incoming travellers from India by the British government.

 

Only British nationals are allowed to travel from India in the current scenario and they need to serve out a 10-day quarantine at a government approved facility.

"Due to the UK border restrictions, that group cannot get into England until May 11. It is obviously challenging for them to wait for another few days (in India)," Mills told ESPNcricinfo.

Besides Williamson, the UK-bound group includes Trent Boult, Kyle Jamieson, Mitchell Santner, Chris Donaldson (trainer), Tommy Simsek (physio), along with Lockie Ferguson, Jimmy Neesham and Finn Allen.

The last three will feature in the T20 Blast in the UK starting June 9. Williamson will also be a part of The Hundred, to be played from July 21.

New Zealand play England in a two-match Test series, beginning on June 2, before they face India in the World Test Championships finals at Southampton from June 18.

Those returning home from India are Stephen Fleming, Brendon McCullum, Kyle Mills, Shane Bond, Mike Hesson, Tim Seifert, Adam Milne, Scott Kuggeleijn and James Pamment.

Mill said a few franchises are contemplating organising a charter flight for this group.

"The group going home to New Zealand is a real challenge. Might be one or two of the franchises might put them on a charter plane, which will be fantastic," he said.

"We'll have that confirmed in the next 24 hours," he added.

"But there still might be players who aren't part of those groups and trying to get them back via commercial airlines is a real challenge because there aren't too many flights out of India."

There were 17 New Zealanders in all involved in the IPL, including 10 players.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Did BCCI make a mistake by hosting IPL 2021 in India?
Did BCCI make a mistake by hosting IPL 2021 in India?
The COVID-positive in IPL 2021
The COVID-positive in IPL 2021
Eight England players return home after IPL suspension
Eight England players return home after IPL suspension
Maratha quota: Uddhav puts ball in Center's court
Maratha quota: Uddhav puts ball in Center's court
'If Mamata wants, violence can stop in 3 days'
'If Mamata wants, violence can stop in 3 days'
3 more Rafales head for India; to take count to 21
3 more Rafales head for India; to take count to 21
14 BJP workers killed in Bengal, 1 lakh fled: Nadda
14 BJP workers killed in Bengal, 1 lakh fled: Nadda

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Aussies to reach Maldives by chartered flight

Aussies to reach Maldives by chartered flight

'Do homework before signing up for overseas leagues'

'Do homework before signing up for overseas leagues'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use