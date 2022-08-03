3rd T20: Captain Rohit retires hurt with back spasm

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma made 11 from five balls before he walked off the field with back spasm during the third T20 International against the West Indies on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India captain Rohit Sharma was forced to retire hurt early with a back spasm during India's successful run chase against the West Indies in the third T20 International in St Kitts on Tuesday.

Rohit (11 from 5 balls) had taken a six and a four off Alzarri Joseph and ran a single before he experienced some discomfort in his lower back forcing the Indian team physio Kamlesh to come out to the field to attend on his injury.



After a few minutes of consultation, Rohit walked off retired hurt, which seemed more like a precautionary measure.

#TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma has a back spasm. The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress," BCCI tweeted

It remains to be seen if the Indian skipper is a doubtful starter for the last two T20Is, scheduled in Florida on August 6 and 7.



As of now, it seems that four days of rest could well ensure that the Indian captain would be back in action in the United States provided his medical reports are fine.