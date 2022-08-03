News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 3rd T20: Captain Rohit retires hurt with back spasm

3rd T20: Captain Rohit retires hurt with back spasm

August 03, 2022 02:40 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

IMAGE: India captain Rohit Sharma made 11 from five balls before he walked off the field with back spasm during the third T20 International against the West Indies on Tuesday. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter

India captain Rohit Sharma was forced to retire hurt early with a back spasm during India's successful run chase against the West Indies in the third T20 International in St Kitts on Tuesday.

 

Rohit (11 from 5 balls) had taken a six and a four off Alzarri Joseph and ran a single before he experienced some discomfort in his lower back forcing the Indian team physio Kamlesh to come out to the field to attend on his injury.

After a few minutes of consultation, Rohit walked off retired hurt, which seemed more like a precautionary measure.

#TeamIndia captain Rohit Sharma has a back spasm.  The BCCI medical team is monitoring his progress," BCCI tweeted

It remains to be seen if the Indian skipper is a doubtful starter for the last two T20Is, scheduled in Florida on August 6 and 7.

As of now, it seems that four days of rest could well ensure that the Indian captain would be back in action in the United States provided his medical reports are fine.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
COMMENT
Print this article
After one loss we won't change things around: Rohit
After one loss we won't change things around: Rohit
Lalit Modi Was Born To Take Risks
Lalit Modi Was Born To Take Risks
Why Bhuvneshwar is impressed by young Arshdeep
Why Bhuvneshwar is impressed by young Arshdeep
CWG: India sign off with silver in mixed team event
CWG: India sign off with silver in mixed team event
CWG: Discus throwers Seema Punia, Navjeet falter
CWG: Discus throwers Seema Punia, Navjeet falter
CWG 2022: How India fared on Tuesday, August 2
CWG 2022: How India fared on Tuesday, August 2
PIX: Suryakumar powers India to victory in 3rd T20I
PIX: Suryakumar powers India to victory in 3rd T20I

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

COMMONWEALTH GAMES 2022

INDIA TOUR OF WEST INDIES, 2022

More like this

PIX: Suryakumar powers India to victory in 3rd T20I

PIX: Suryakumar powers India to victory in 3rd T20I

Asia Cup T20: India meet Pakistan on August 28

Asia Cup T20: India meet Pakistan on August 28

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2022 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances