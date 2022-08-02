News
Asia Cup T20: India meet Pakistan on August 28

August 02, 2022 18:53 IST
IMAGE: Virat Kohli with Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan during the T20 World Cup match in Dubai on October 24, 2021. Photograph: Francois Nel/Getty Images

Arch-rivals India and Pakistan will clash in an Asia Cup Sunday blockbuster in Dubai on August 28, the organisers said on Tuesday.

 

Bilateral cricket remains suspended between the bitter neighbours who play each other only in multi-team tournaments.

A day after Sri Lanka take on Afghanistan in the opener, India and Pakistan will lock horns in the tournament's most anticipated match.

The nine-team Twenty20 tournament was shifted to the United Arab Emirates last month due to the political and economic crisis in Sri Lanka, who retain the hosts' honour.

Pakistan beat India by 10 wickets in a T20 World Cup match in Dubai last year in their previous encounter.

Dubai hosts 10 matches, including the September 11 final, while three will be played in Sharjah, ACC president Jay Shah, who is also the BCCI secretary, said on Twitter.

Group A will comprise of India, Pakistan and a Qualifier (yet to be decided), while Group B has Sri lanka, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

The Indo-Pak matches are the main attraction of the tournament and expectedly the ACC has ensured at least two such matches. If the two teams reach the final, it will extend to three games.

India and Pakistan are expected to finish in top two after the league stage matches. That gives the teams another shot at each other in the Super Fours stage. The top two teams then will qualify for the final on September 11 in Dubai.

There are 13 matches in all and 10 will be held in Dubai while three matches will be held in Sharjah.
    
Group A: India, Pakistan, Qualifier

Group B: Sri Lanka, Bangladesh, Afghanistan

(Fixtures)

Group Stages:
Sat, Aug 27: Sri Lanka vs Afghanistan (Dubai)
Sun, Aug 28: India vs Pakistan (Dubai)
Tue, Aug 30: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan (Sharjah)
Wed, Aug 31: India vs Qualifier (Dubai)
Thu, Sep 1: Sri Lanka vs Bangladesh (Dubai)
Fri,   Sep 2: Pakistan vs Qualifier (Sharjah)

Super Fours:
Sat, Sep 3:  B1 vs B2 (Sharjah)
Sun, Sep 4: A1 vs A2 (Dubai)
Tue, Sep 6 : A1 vs B1 (Dubai)
Wed, Sep 7: A2 vs B2 (Dubai)
Thu, Sep 8: A1 vs B2 (Dubai)
Fri, Sep 9:  b1 vs A2 (Dubai)
Sun, Sep 11: Final (Dubai).

Source: REUTERS
