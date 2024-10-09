News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Home  » Cricket » T20I Rankings: Arshdeep storms into top 10

T20I Rankings: Arshdeep storms into top 10

Source: PTI
October 09, 2024 18:10 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Arshdeep Singh celebrates

IMAGE: Arshdeep Singh jumped eight spots with 642 rating points to reach the eighth position. Photograph: BCCI

Riding on a string of impressive performances, Indian seamer Arshdeep Singh entered the top 10 among bowlers and was placed eighth in the ICC T20I rankings issued in Dubai on Wednesday.

The left-arm seamer, who returned 3/14 in the opening T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior last Sunday, jumped eight spots with 642 rating points to reach the eighth position. He is the only Indian bowler in the top 10.

England's Adil Rashid continues as the top-ranked bowler in the shortest format followed by Akeal Hossain of the West Indies and Afghanistan's Rashid Khan at the second and third spots respectively.

 

"Arshdeep is also a big winner in the latest rankings update, with the left-arm pacer rising eight places to equal eighth on the updated list for T20I bowlers and reaching a new career-high rating following his three-wicket haul against Bangladesh," the ICC said on its website.

Hardik Pandya, who blasted a 16-ball 39 with five fours and two sixes, moved up seven places to reach the 60th spot among batters.

The ace Indian all-rounder also returned 4-0-26-1 and moved to the third spot as he rose four positions in the list of top all-rounders, which is headed by England's Liam Livingstone with Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee at the second position.

Yashasvi Jaiswal, who is not a part of the India squad for the three T20Is against Bangladesh, dropped one position to fifth and was leapfrogged by Pakistan's Babar Azam.
Washington Sundar also improved his ranking as he got to 35th among T20I bowlers, moving up four positions.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2024 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
COMMENT
Print this article
Exclusive! The IPL Chairman Reveals All
Exclusive! The IPL Chairman Reveals All
'Chess has always lacked a bit of professionalism'
'Chess has always lacked a bit of professionalism'
Women's T20 WC: India eye big win against Sri Lanka
Women's T20 WC: India eye big win against Sri Lanka
Ishan Kishan back as Jharkhand Ranji captain
Ishan Kishan back as Jharkhand Ranji captain
End of an era: Wimbledon says goodbye to line judges
End of an era: Wimbledon says goodbye to line judges
Chemistry Nobel for decoding protein structures
Chemistry Nobel for decoding protein structures
India U-19's spin twins unleash havoc, sweep Aus 2-0
India U-19's spin twins unleash havoc, sweep Aus 2-0

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

Bangladesh's tour of India 2024

More like this

Joe Root goes past Gavaskar, Lara!

Joe Root goes past Gavaskar, Lara!

Bihar's Ranji Trophy team picked amid legal tussle

Bihar's Ranji Trophy team picked amid legal tussle

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2024 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances