Home  » Cricket » Joe Root is England's top run-scorer in Tests!

Joe Root is England's top run-scorer in Tests!

Last updated on: October 09, 2024 13:54 IST
Joe Root

IMAGE: Joe Root went past Alastair Cook's tally of 12,472 runs to become England's leading run-scorer in Tests. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Joe Root scored an unbeaten half-century to overtake Alastair Cook as England's leading run-scorer in Test cricket and guide the team to 232/2 at lunch on the third day of their opening match against Pakistan on Wednesday.

Root began the day on 32 not out, needing a further 39 runs to eclipse Cook's tally of 12,472, and the former captain eased to his target with an on-drive for four off Aamer Jamal before soaking up loud applause from the travelling English fans.

England were trailing by 324 runs when the session ended, with Root batting on 72 and Ben Duckett on 80 not out.

Root got to his 65th Test fifty earlier with an inside edge and the 33-year-old survived a loud lbw appeal to go past Cook's record and into the top-five in the all-time list behind Rahul Dravid, Jacques Kallis, Ricky Ponting and Sachin Tendulkar.

Joe Root with Ben Duckett

IMAGE: Joe Root and Ben Duckett during their third wicket partnership of 136 runs during Day 3 of the first Test against Pakistan in Multan on Wednesday. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Resuming on 96/1 after Pakistan amassed 556 in their first innings on a flat pitch at the Multan Cricket Stadium, England lost Zak Crawley for 78 inside the first hour when the opener flicked one from Shaheen Afridi to Aamer Jamal at mid-wicket.

 

That abruptly ended the 109-run stand for the second wicket but England were in no mood to slow down.

IMAGE: Pakistan's players wait for a DRS review during Day 3. Photograph: Akhtar Soomro/Reuters

Duckett, who dislocated his left thumb while taking a catch and was unable to open on Tuesday, showed no signs of the issue as he took to the crease and smashed spinner Abrar Ahmed out of the attack temporarily with three boundaries in the 30th over.

He needed only 45 balls to bring up his half-century as the hosts struggled to keep the run-rate under five an over.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
