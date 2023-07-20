The untold story of Kohli's monk-like lifestyle!

Photograph: Kind Courtesy BCCI

Virat Kohli, is set to achieve a momentous milestone as he gears up to play his 500th international match during the second Test against the West Indies on Thursday.

Ranked sixth in the list of most runs scored and second only to Sachin Tendulkar in international centuries, Kohli's remarkable journey has earned him the title of the game's brand ambassador.

Former India cricketers Aakash Chopra and Pragyan Ojha expressed their admiration for Kohli's dedication and contribution to the sport. Chopra highlighted Kohli's monk-like commitment to cricket, which has played a pivotal role in his meteoric rise.

‘Virat Kohli’s dedication for the game is very evident and in fact defines him. The way he has lived his life like a monk where it has only been about cricket. That is the reason he has reached where he is today and is a brand ambassador of the beautiful game. We are all thankful for what he has done for Indian cricket and for cricket in general,’ said Aakash Chopra on JioCinema.

Ojha echoed the sentiment, hailing the achievement as a significant feather in Kohli's cap and hoping for many more impressive performances from the cricketing maestro.

Wasim Jaffer, another former India opener, lauded Kohli's longevity in the game, praising his consistent form and fitness that have led to numerous accolades, including 75 international centuries.

‘Not everybody gets to play 500 matches and his longevity is praiseworthy – the way he has kept himself fit and consistent and continued playing well and scored 75 centuries in international cricket. It signifies his discipline, dedication, and determination. He has played 500 matches and there is a lot more cricket left in him. He is a role model for all cricketers across the world.’

In the recently concluded first Test against the West Indies, Kohli showcased his brilliance, scoring 76 runs off 182 balls with five boundaries, contributing significantly to India's resounding victory by an innings and 141 runs.