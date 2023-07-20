Asia Cup: Dravid's surprising take on Ind vs Pak final

IMAGE: Head coach Rahul Dravid with Rohit Sharma. Photograph: Pankaj Nangia/Getty Images

The long-awaited Asia Cup 2023 schedule has finally been unveiled, setting the stage for an intense cricketing battle between rivals India and Pakistan, with their first encounter taking place on September 2.

Anticipation is running high, as the continental event has the potential to witness three thrilling clashes between the two cricketing powerhouses, provided they make it to the Super 4s and the final.

Acknowledging the excitement surrounding the potential showdowns with Pakistan, India's head coach Rahul Dravid emphasised a focused and pragmatic approach to the tournament, stating that the team would take it "one game at a time."

Despite the possibility of a final face-off against Pakistan, Dravid stressed the importance of not getting ahead of themselves and emphasized the need for India to stay grounded and concentrate on each match as it comes.

‘The schedule is out and you have to qualify for the Super4s to play Pakistan three times, so one step at a time. I don't believe in counting my chickens too much. I want to play one game at a time,’ said Dravid, who is in Trinidad with India for their ongoing multi-format series against West Indies.

‘We know we have to play Pakistan and Nepal in the first two games, we need to focus on that, we need to play good cricket, we need to win those games and then see where the tournament goes. If we get the opportunity to play them three times, I think that is fantastic, that means we reach the final of the tournament and hopefully Pakistan reach the final as well. That will be a great contest and great for us and we certainly aim to do that, we certainly want to play right up to the final and win that final but we have to take the first two steps before.’

India, Pakistan, and Nepal are in the same three-team Group A, which means India and Pakistan are likely to face each other in a Super 4 clash on September 10. As the two dominant teams in the region, there is a chance they may meet for a third time in the final.