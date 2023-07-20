News
Team India Sweat It Out!

Team India Sweat It Out!

By REDIFF CRICKET
July 20, 2023 11:18 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli is booting up to represent India for the 500th time in his career. Photographs: BCCI/Twitter
 

It will be the 100th time India and the West Indies will play each other in the longest format when they take the field in the second and final Test at the Queen's Park Oval, Port of Spain, on Thursday, July 20, 2023.

On Wednesday, the Indian team hit the nets under the watchful eyes of Coach Rahul Dravid.

The BCCI tweeted pictures of the practice session in which Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammed Siraj, Axar Patel, Shubman Gill, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shardul Thakur were spotted.

Yashasvi Jaiswal

IMAGE: Yashasvi Jaiswal would have eyes on another Test ton.

 

Ravichandran Ashwin

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin, following his 12-wicket haul in the series opener against the West Indies, strengthened his No 1 position among Test bowlers.

 

Ravindra Jadeja

 

IMAGE: Ravindra Jadeja took five wickets in the first Test and would look to do better.

 

Ajinkya Rahane

 

IMAGE: Ajinkya Rahane emerged as India's best batter in the WTC final with knocks of 89 and 4. At Dominica, he could only score 3.

 

Shubman Gill

IMAGE: Will the No 3 position suit Shubman Gill?

 

Ruturaj Gaikwad

IMAGE: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shardul Thakur and Navdeep Saini.

 

Axar Patel

 

IMAGE: Axar Patel.

 

Mohammad Siraj

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj.
REDIFF CRICKET
India's Tour of West Indies 2023

India's Tour of West Indies 2023

