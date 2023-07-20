Virat Kohli@500: A look at his career in numbers

IMAGE: Virat Kohli has solidified his status as a legend in the game. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images

Star Indian batter Virat Kohli is set to make history on Thursday as he takes the field against the West Indies in the second and final Test of the series.

This match will mark Kohli's 500th international appearance, solidifying his position as one of cricket's greatest players in the history of the sport.

Since his debut in 2008, Kohli has consistently proven his prowess, culminating in numerous records and accolades. His remarkable performance in the 2010s, marked by a record-breaking spree, further cemented his status as a legend in the game.

Kohli has represented India in 110 Test matches, in which he has scored 8,555 runs at an average of 48.88. He has scored 28 centuries and 29 half-centuries in his career, with the best score of 254 n.o.

He is India's fifth-highest run-scorer in Tests and one of the modern era's greats in the format.

Kohli has smashed a total of seven double centuries, which is the highest by an Indian batter. The highest number of double tons are hit by Aussie legend Don Bradman, who has scored 12 of them.

The former India skipper is one of India's biggest success stories. He led India in 68 Test matches. Out of these, Virat has won 40 Tests, lost only 17 and drawn 11.

With a win percentage of 58.82, he is one of India's best Test captains. His legacy as Test captain is three ICC World Test Championship maces, being the first Indian skipper to win a series against Australia in Australia and building a world-class pace attack.

The 34-year-old has a solid Test record against West Indies. In 15 matches, he has scored 898 runs at an average of 44.90. He has scored two centuries and six fifties, with the best score of 200. He has not had the best outings of his career in the Windies. In 10 Tests played in the Caribbean, he has scored 539 runs at an average of 38.50. He has scored a century and three fifties in Windies, with the best score of 200.

In 274 ODI matches, Kohli has scored 12,898 runs at an average of 57.32. He has scored 46 centuries and 65 half-centuries. He is India's second-highest run-scorer in ODI cricket. Overall, he is the fifth-highest-run scorer in ODI cricket.

He is the fastest ODI player in history to score 8,000 runs (175 innings), 9,000 runs (194 innings), 10,000 runs (205 innings), 11,000 runs (222 innings) and 12,000 runs (242 innings).

The veteran batter is the highest-run scorer in the T20I format in its history. In 115 matches, he has scored 4,008 runs at an average of 52.73. He has scored one century and 37 fifties in the format, with the best score of 122*. He also has 38 fifty-plus scores, the highest by any player.

Kohli turns his 'Beast Mode' on in T20 World Cups. With 1,141 runs in 27 matches at an average of 81.50 and 14 fifties, he is the leading run-scorer ever in the tournament.

He won the 'Player of the Tournament' award in 2014 and 2016. He has otherworldly stats while chasing in T20 World Cups. In nine innings, Virat has scored 518 runs at a batting average of 518.00! This is because he was dismissed only once while chasing. He has scored half-centuries in seven innings while chasing.

In 499 international matches, Kohli has scored 25,461 runs at an average of 53.48 in 558 innings. He has scored 75 centuries and 131 fifties, with best score of 254 n.o. He is the sixth-highest run-scorer in the sport's history and has the second-highest number of centuries. Ever since the 2000s, nobody has scored runs and centuries at the rate Kohli has done.

Against West Indies, Kohli has a strong international record. In 71 matches, he has scored 3,729 runs at an average of 58.26. He has scored 11 centuries and 23 fifties in 74 innings, with the best score of 200.

In West Indies, he has played 31 international matches, scoring 1,476 runs at an average of 47.61. He has scored five centuries and seven centuries in 34 innings, with the best score of 200.