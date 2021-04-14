The story behind Suryakumar's trademark flick

Source:

April 14, 2021 12:20 IST

Suryakumar Yadav feels playing rubber-ball cricket helped him develop trademark flick

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav made notable contribution for Mumbai Indians, blasting 56 runs off 36 balls. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

Mumbai Indians' in-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav has revealed the story behind his trademark flick shot that he plays so effortlessly against the best bowlers of the world.

Suryakumar, who played the knock of 56 off 36 balls against Kolkata Knight Riders, smashed pacer Pat Cummins to almost out of the park as he struck a 99-metre six playing his trademark flick shot at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. The right-handed batsman shuffled to the off-side and sent the ball flying on the leg side.

When pacer Trent Boult asked how he started playing that shot, Suryakumar said in a video posted by the IPL's official website, "During my younger days, I used to play a lot of rubber-ball cricket on cemented track and on one side boundary used to be about 90-95 metres so think that shot has come from there. I'm really enjoying the way how I'm going right now and hopefully, continue the same for the team."



"I try to keep things really simple. I don't complicate things. I know what I have been doing in that position in the last two-three years. I just go out there and express myself," he added.

Mumbai Indians defeated KKR by 10 runs thanks to an all-rounder bowling performance from the Rohit Sharma-led side. Andre Russell's five-wicket haul saw Mumbai Indians get bundled out for 152 after batsman Suryakumar's (56) quickfire knock. In response, KKR was restricted to 142/7.

Mumbai Indians will next take on SunRisers Hyderabad here at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on Saturday.