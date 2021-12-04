News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India curtails tour of South Africa; T20s postponed

India curtails tour of South Africa; T20s postponed

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
December 04, 2021 13:30 IST
IMAGE: India Test and ODI captain Virat Kohli with head coach Rahul Dravid. Photograph: BCCI

The Indian team's tour of South Africa will go ahead with some changes to the schedule which will not feature T20 Internationals as planned earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said on Saturday, ending the speculation surrounding the series after a new COVID-19 variant triggered anxiety.

 

India will play three Tests and three ODIs during the tour, which will start with the first Test in Johannesburg on December 17. The team was also supposed to play four T20 Internationals, which will be rescheduled.

Shah's statement came as the BCCI officials met for the Board's Annual General Meeting in Kolkata.    

"BCCI has confirmed (to) CSA that Indian team will travel for three Tests and three ODIs. The remaining four T20Is will be played at a later date," Shah said in a statement.

South Africa's discovery of the Omicron variant has caused much trepidation as cases have soared in the country.

Most Indians may be safe against Omicron: Dr Jameel
'BCCI should consult govt before sending team to SA'
Omicron: What Mask Should I Wear?
Alia gets COLOURFUL!
PIX: Ajaz third bowler to claim 10 wickets in an inns
Omicron: 7-day home quarantine for flyers in Mumbai
'Bigg Boss is more than politics or betrayal'
New Zealand Tour of India, 2021

Omicron has been around for some time, says SA doctor

'No indication Omicron is more infectious or lethal'

