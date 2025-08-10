'The right replacement for Dhoni at CSK is...'

IMAGE: Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson is the perfect replacement for Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings, says former chief selector Krishnamachari Srikkanth. Photograph: BCCI

Sanju Samson is the 'right replacement' for Mahendra Singh Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings whenever the legend decides to end his playing career in the IPL, said former India player and chairman of selectors Krishnamachari Srikkanth.



Citing 'serious differences', Captain Samson has asked the franchise to trade him or release him into the auction, signalling an end to his long association with the Royals.



Five-time champions CSK are one of the franchises linked with Samson and Srikkanth believes the Royals' captain will be a good fit for CSK as he enjoys good fan following in Chennai.



"To tell you the truth, Sanju is a brilliant player and he is very popular in Chennai. He has got a good brand image in Chennai. As I said, I will be the first one to pick him for Chennai if he is willing to leave and comes this side," Srikkanth said on his YouTube Channel.



Srikkanth also believes that this could be Dhoni's final IPL season as a player or he could extend his career to another season.



"He (Samson) is the right replacement for MS Dhoni. Dhoni can maximum play this season, maybe not the year after and then you can have a smooth transition. But I feel if Ruturaj Gaikwad has been given the captaincy, he should be continued with," he added.



Talking about reports of rift between Samson and Royals' head coach Rahul Dravid, Srikkanth said: "But I am not fully aware. Look at it from a franchise point of view. They have paid him a certain amount and retained him. They have formed the team around him. All of a sudden, if you release him, what happens to the team balance?

"They have not won the IPL since 2008. They have reached the final after that (in 2022). I do not think I would let go of Sanju Samson. If they want to promote Riyan Parag as captain, that is their choice. I would still play Samson as a batter. He has been paid Rs 18 crore," he added.



Samson has been a part of Rajasthan Royals since 2013 except the two seasons in 2016 and 2017 when the Royals were suspended.