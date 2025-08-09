HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
PIX: Surya, Rinku celebrate Raksha Bandhan

PIX: Surya, Rinku celebrate Raksha Bandhan

By REDIFF CRICKET
1 Minute Read Listen to Article
Last updated on: August 09, 2025 16:13 IST

Suryakumar Yadav and his sister Dinal Yadav share some warm moments on Raksha Bandhan on Saturday

IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav and his sister Dinal Yadav share some warm moments on Raksha Bandhan on Saturday. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

The festival of Raksha Bandhan brought out the softer, playful side of India’s cricket stars, as they shared endearing moments with their sisters on social media.

 

From light-hearted sibling banter to warm wishes, the posts reflected the festival’s true essence of bond of love, trust and lifelong friendship.

India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav let fans in on his family celebrations, posting a delightful series of pictures on Instagram.

'The last picture sums up our relationship. Happy Rakshabandhan,' he wrote, adding a touch of cheeky humour.

Neha Singh ties a rakhi on her brother Rinku Singh's wrists and performs a ritual

IMAGE: Neha Singh ties a rakhi on her brother Rinku Singh's wrists and performs a ritual. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Power-hitter Rinku Singh’s sister, Neha Singh, took to social media to post her own sweet message: 'Happy Rakshabandhan Bhai.'

Shreyas Iyer and his sister

IMAGE: Shreyas Iyer and his sister. Photograph: Annegret Hilse/Reuters

Shreyas Iyer, fresh from playing a pivotal role in India’s Champions Trophy triumph, kept his wish simple yet heartfelt, sharing a picture with his sister and wrote on Instagram: 'Happy Rakshabandhan.

REDIFF CRICKET
