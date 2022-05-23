News
County stint will keep me in good stead for England Test: Pujara

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Harish Kotian
May 23, 2022 12:32 IST
IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara of Sussex celebrates reaching his century during the County Championship match against Durham at The 1st Central County Ground in Hove on April 29, 2022. Photograph: Mike Hewitt/Getty Images

Back in the national team for the Edgbaston Test after scoring a bagful of runs in English county cricket, Cheteshwar Pujara said his stint for Surrey will hold him in good stead when India takes on England in the one-off Test in July.

 

The 34-year-old Pujara scored 720 runs, including two double hundreds and two centuries, in five Division two games for Sussex, which forced the selection committee to give him a call-up for the rescheduled fifth Test of the last series.

"I am glad to have been selected for the England Test, and happy that my recent county performances were recognised," Pujara said.

"Having spent some time in the middle during the county games, I do believe it will keep me in good stead as we get ready for the game against England.

"As always, looking forward to preparing and training well ahead of the tour, and do hope to continue contributing to the Indian team," he added.

The fifth Test, which was postponed last year due to a COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp, is scheduled from July 1 to 5 in Birmingham.

Going through a poor run of form, Pujara had been left out of India's home Test series against Sri Lanka earlier this year but he made a return to the squad after producing a scintillating performance for Surrey.

Pujara amassed an unbeaten 201 against Derbyshire, before scoring 109 against Worcestershire. He also smashed 203 and 170 not out against Durham and Middlesex.

Playing for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy, Pujara had also hit 91 against Mumbai and 64 not out against Goa.

Pujara has scored 6713 runs at 43.87 in 95 Tests for India.

