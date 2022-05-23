How Pep Guardiola Celebrated Record Triumph

Pep Guardiola etched his name in the history of English football after guiding Manchester City to the English Premier League title.

City won its fourth EPL title in five years with a 3-2 comeback win over Aston Villa in Sunday's final game.

The Spaniard became the most successful foreign manager in the history of English football, after clinching his fourth Premier League crown.

The Manchester City manager went past Frenchman Arsene Wenger and Portuguese Jose Mourinho who both have three Premier League titles to their names.

All the managers above former Barcelona and Bayern Munich boss Guardiola in the all-time EPL winners list are born in the British isles.

Scotsman Sir Alex Ferguson has won more EPL titles than any other manager, having clinched 13 Premier League championships with Manchester United.

Please click on the images for glimpses of Pep's peppy celebrations after City's come from behind win over Aston Villa, which helped Guardiola's club to nose just ahead of Liverpool to win the EPL title.

IMAGE: Pep Guardiola has won 10 titles in his 13 seasons as manager in charge of Barcelona, Bayern Munich and Manchester City.

Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

IMAGE: Pep celebrates after City scored a second goal and drew level with Aston Villa at the Etihad stadium in Manchester.

Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

IMAGE: Pep hailed the City fans, saying the atmosphere at the Etihad stadium had been the best he had experienced.

Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

IMAGE: Pep is ecstatic after substitute Ilkay Gundogan scored the winner for City.

Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

IMAGE: City left it all to the last game in the Premier League, winning the title by a mere point over Liverpool on one of the most entertaining days in EPL history.

Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

IMAGE: Pep celebrates like only Pep can!

Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

IMAGE: City bounced back from two goals down to beat Aston Villa 3-2 with three goals inside an electrifying five minutes late in the second half.

Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

IMAGE: Pep celebrates with the Premier League trophy.

Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

IMAGE: Pep with Manchester City Chairperson Khaldoon Al Mubarak.

Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

IMAGE: Khaldoon Al Mubarak, Wikipedia informs us, 'holds senior positions within the government of Abu Dhabi' and is one of that emirate's senior business leaders and diplomats.

Photograph: Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

IMAGE: An emotional Pep embraces Khaldoon Al Mubarak, who since 2013, Wikipedia tells us, has been chairman of the 'City Football Group, a holding company that invests in and manages various international football-related businesses, including Manchester City FC, New York City FC, Mumbai City FC and Melbourne City FC.'

Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

IMAGE: 'We are legends. When you win the Premier League four times in five seasons it's because these guys are so, so, special. We will be remembered,' Pep said after the win.

Photograph: Michael Regan/Getty Images

Photographs curated by Anant Salvi/Rediff.com

Feature Presentation: Ashish Narsale/Rediff.com