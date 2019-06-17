The only area of concern for Team India...

June 17, 2019 19:15 IST

Former captain Dilip Vengsarkar is not yet convinced about the No 4 and No 5 spots in the Indian team's batting line-up at the World Cup.





IMAGE: Rohit Sharma, right, with Vijay Shankar. Photograph: Michael Steele/Getty Images

Lavishing praise on Rohit Sharma, former India skipper and ex-chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar described the opener's match-winning century on Sunday in the ICC World Cup high-octane clash against arch-rivals Pakistan as 'out of the world'.

"He has matured. He is playing for years now and is an experienced player. And I think (he is) one of the best in the world. The innings which he played yesterday was outstanding and out of the world," Vengsarkar said in Mumbai on Monday, during the launch of the Indian Tennis Cricket League to be held in October at the D Y Patil stadium in neighbouring Navi Mumbai.



Rohit produced a masterly century, scoring 140 off just 113 balls, to help India post a huge 336 for five after they were put into bat.



Pakistan crumbled in the face of the huge target and lost the rain-affected game at Old Trafford in Manchester by 89 runs via the Duckworth-Lewis method.



Rohit opened the innings with his new partner K L Rahul, who made 57, in the absence of the injured Shikhar Dhawan, and the duo laid a solid foundation for the huge score, courtesy of their 136-run opening stand.



"It was a high-pressure game. His (regular) opening partner (Dhawan) was injured and not there. The way he played himself in, he showed a lot of responsibility and played his shots and improvised later on. He is a world-class player, full stop," the 116-Test veteran said about his fellow Mumbaikar.



Rohit has been in good form in the World Cup right from the outset. He hit an unbeaten 122 against South Africa which helped India start their tournament on a winning note.



Vengsarkar also lavished wholesome praise on the Indians for the way they approached the game in a positive manner from the beginning to put Pakistan under tremendous pressure.



"India-Pakistan match is a big game, a pressure game, but the way the Indians played from the beginning put Pakistan on the back foot throughout," he said.



India are undefeated in the World Cup, having beaten South Africa, Australia and Pakistan, while their game against New Zealand was washed out due to rain.



While Vengsarkar said players like skipper Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and K L Rahul being in good form augured well for the team going ahead in the competition, he is not yet convinced about the No 4 and No 5 spots.

"No 4, 5 batsmen - I am still not convinced about it. But I hope Vijay Shankar plays well in the remaining games. I have not seen him play, so I can't say anything on him. But I hope he does well. Kedar Jadhav was picked as well and I hope they (the selected batsmen) do well," he said.



"Virat, Rohit, Shikhar Dhawan, K L Rahul - they are class players and are in great form as well and that augurs well for the Indian team," he remarked.



The former cricketer dubbed England as one of the favourites, apart from Australia, India and the West Indies, while he picked New Zealand as the "dark horse".



"England and India, at the moment, are doing extremely well - above all others. But you never know. India still have to play England and the West Indies. We have to wait and see, but India is doing extremely well," he said.



India next play Afghanistan on Saturday, June 22 at Hampshire Bowl in Southampton.