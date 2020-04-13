The most special moments of Hayden's IPL career

Source:

Edited By:

April 13, 2020 14:48 IST

IMAGE: Former CSK batsman Matthew Hayden doing commentary during the 2018 IPL. Photograph: BCCI



Former Australia and Chennai Super Kings batsman Matthew Hayden said meeting Dalai Lamai is among the most special moments of his Indian Premier League career.



Hayden said that during the IPL match between Chennai Super Kings and Kings XI Punjab in 2010, he got the opportunity to meet Dalai Lama.

"The @IPL has been a huge part of all our lives. Wanted to share my favourite #MyIPLmoment to fill the gap before live-action starts again. I would like to nominate @ImRaina to share his favourite IPL moment. Bless you, all".



"In 2010 I got the opportunity to meet Dalai Lama, it was a great moment in my life, I got the chance to meet someone so special, I still remember the match between CSK and Kings XI Punjab at Dharamsala, we needed more than 190 and we were under the pump," Hayden said in a video posted on Instagram.

IMAGE: Matthew Hayden with Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: Matthew Hayden/Instagram

"It was then that MS Dhoni walked out to the middle and started to tee off from the start, he scored 54 off just 27 balls, Suresh Raina scored 46 runs, both of them had a strike rate of over than 150 and as a result, we entered the finals," he added.

Having beaten Kings XI, CSK made it to the final, where they outclassed Mumbai Indians by 22 runs to win their first IPL title.



Hayden also talked about how he took a crucial catch in the summit clash to hand CSK the win in the final.



"My second best memory is when Mumbai Indians and CSK took on each other in the 2010 IPL finals. We all know that it is the real rivalry in IPL. My favourite moment was when Albie Morkel dismissed Kieron Pollard, MS Dhoni had placed me at straight mid-off. I took a catch there to send off Pollard, and as a result, we ended up winning the tournament," Hayden said.



Hayden played 32 matches for CSK, scoring 1107 runs at an average of 36.



The 13th edition of IPL was slated to begin from March 29, but it was postponed until April 15 due to the coronavirus pandemic and with the lockdown extended all across India to April 30, the T20 league is likely to be cancelled or postponed to later in the year.