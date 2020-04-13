News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How this star woman batter is spending lockdown hours

How this star woman batter is spending lockdown hours

Source: PTI
April 13, 2020 12:02 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

From watching movies to enjoying long sleep hours, India openers Smriti Mandhana reveals that the Indian women’s team also keep in touch through online Ludo games.

India opener Smriti Mandhana 

IMAGE: India opener Smriti Mandhana says troubling her brother is her favourite passtime. Photograph: Kind courtesy, Smriti Mandhana/Twitter

Star opener Smriti Mandhana on Monday revealed the Indian women’s cricket team has traded the bat and ball for a dice and a board game – on a screen -- as the players are bonding over online Ludo amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

All cricketing activities across the world have been either called off or postponed as the coronavirus outbreak has wreaked havoc with the sporting schedule.

The BCCI on Monday tweeted a video of Mandhana talking about how she is spending time off the field.

"We, all friends together play Ludo online, so that keeps us all bonded, all the teammates," Mandhana said.

The ace batter like all other athletes has turned to home workouts to stay physically fit.

"Staying fit is very important, so I am working out. I keep in touch with the trainer and receive the feedback. He keeps sending us all the workouts that we need to follow," Mandhana said.

The 23-year-old is enjoying time with her family, trying her hand at cooking and helping out in other household chores.

"The other thing I like is spending time with my family. We play a lot of cards together. I keep helping mom with cooking. I guess washing utensils has become a part of my daily routine and I love troubling my brother as well. It's my favourite pass time," the India opener said.

"The third thing which I love is watching movies. I am a big movie buff. So, I make sure I watch two-three movies a week, not many because I don't want to get addicted. I want to spend time with my family."

However, the world number four ODI batter revealed that she enjoys sleeping for hours the most.

"The best thing which I love doing the most at home is sleeping. I make sure I sleep for at least 10 hours to keep myself happy the entire day," she added.

Mandhana also urged people to practice social distancing and stay indoors during the lockdown.

"Stay home, stay safe and keep yourself physically and mentally fit."

The coronavirus pandemic has infected more than 1.8 million people worldwide and led to over 1,14,000 deaths.

India has been in lockdown since March 25, a step taken in order to stop  stem the spread of the contagion.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI© Copyright 2020 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article

More like this

How Lord's helped Morgan develop the reverse sweep

How Lord's helped Morgan develop the reverse sweep

Is the T20 World Cup ever going to happen?

Is the T20 World Cup ever going to happen?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use