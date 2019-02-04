The Dhoni Effect! ICC's advice for Yoko Ono

February 04, 2019 12:17 IST

'Never leave your crease with M S Dhoni behind the stumps!'

IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni celebrates running out James Neesham in the fifth India-England ODI, February 3, 2019. Photograph: Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images

The International Cricket Council -- cricket's governing body -- gave Yoko Ono -- the late Beatle John Lennon's wife -- some advice, using Mahendra Singh Dhoni of all people as a reference.

'Give us some advice that will make our lives heal and shine,' tweeted Ono.

'Never leave your crease with MS Dhoni behind the stumps!' ICC replied in reference to Dhoni's quickfire glovework to run out James Neesham during the fifth and final ODI between India and New Zealand on Sunday, February 3, which the visitors won by 35 runs.

Neesham (44) was run out by the ever alert Dhoni who, spotting the batsman out of his crease following an appeal for lbw, was quick to pick up the ball and knock off the bails.

ICC's witty reply evoked a lot of reactions on Twitter.

'dhoni's stumping speed is faster than fastest network in world', tweeted Pranav Mahadkar.

'No work 2g 3g 4g 5g fastest network is DhoniG & every one loving it...' said Chirag.

Photograph: Danish Siddiqui/Reuters IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni runs out Mustafizur Rahman (not in picture) to seal victory for India in the ICC World T20 game against Bangladesh in Bengaluru, March 24, 2016.

'@ICC @msdhoni if cricket had Oscar, dhoni will get every yr only for his keeping skills...'Unus said.

Meanwhile, Neesham, Dhoni's run out victim on Sunday, learnt a lesson for life.

'Thanks for all the advice. Figure out where the ball is, then run. Gotcha.'