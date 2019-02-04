PIX: Virushka giving us major couple goals yet again!

One of the most inspiring couples, India cricket captain, Virat Kohli and his Bollywood actor wife, Anushka Sharma give us couple goals like no one else can.
Despite their hectic schedules, they always make sure to take some time to be with each other.
Recently, the love birds are enjoying their time off and how. The India captain took a break after the first three ODIs against New Zealand and has whisked away Anuskha for a well deserved vacation.
The couple is currently spending some quality time in New Zealand and have been sharing lovely social media posts about each other.
This is not the first time, ever since Virat and Anushka’s relationship hit headlines, the nation hasn’t stopped obsessing about the duo.
Even though they come from two diverse worlds they have given us phenomenal relationship goals over the years.
Take a look...
this
Comment
article