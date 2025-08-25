For Pujara Batting Was Like Meditation

Every innings he played will be remembered along with every drop of sweat he shed to display the purity of technique with resilience, recalls veteran cricket correspondent K R Nayar.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara, one of India's accomplished Test batters, accumulated 7,195 runs from 103 Tests at an average of 43.60. Photograph: BCCI

In Cheteshwar Pujara, India had one of the finest cricketers who showed the greatest respect and commitment towards the longest version of the game.

The term 'Pujara' generally refers to (in Sanskrit) as someone who performs worship or prayers.

Pujara believed that batting is like worship and had once remarked: 'For me, batting is like meditation. I try and keep my mind blank during that time. If you have any thoughts in the middle, then you can't concentrate for long periods.'

His worship and ability to transform batting into meditation made him one of the cricketers who brilliantly displayed the art of playing Test cricket.

So strong was his love for the longest version that he did not turn out to be as popular as his aggressive contemporaries, despite scoring 7,195 runs from his 103 Test matches, while his ODI appearances were confined to a mere five matches.

He has now walked away from the game, leaving behind the imprint of a true Test match purist.

Pujara shaped his career by sticking to the cardinal rules of the art of batting. In fact, almost all his big knocks were lessons in patience.

He was the best example of how to get on top of a bowling attack by tiring down all those who bowled to him. He enjoyed making bowlers feel helpless.

In today's world of cricket where majority of the batmen are power-hitters, Pujara stood out as unique.

He believed and demonstrated that shots, even if played all along the ground and by picking the gaps, can win matches; they need not always be big hits into the stands.

In fact, it was his mastery over the techniques of the game that helped him emerge as an outstanding Test cricketer.

IMAGE: Gopal Jasapara with Cheteshwar Pujara. Photograph: K R Nayar

To get a feel of the popularity and adoration for Pujara, one has to be in Saurashtra, especially Rajkot, where he was born.

It was while reporting on a coaching camp conducted by Rajkot-born Saurashtra team player turned Dubai-based coach Gopal Jasapara, that I learnt of Pujara's popularity.

Most of the youngsters there wanted to emulate Pujara's unshakable temperament.

They were all in awe of his solid defence, compact footwork, and mastery in picking the right deliveries to hit.

These qualities were ingrained in him by his father Arvind Pujara, a former Saurashtra Ranji Trophy player.

Arvind made sure to visit Jasapara's coaching camps at least for a day to give budding cricketers a few tips.

People in Rajkot talked about Pujara's mental toughness, and that trait must have been transferred to him from Arvind.

It was Arvind's determination to make his son an outstanding cricketer by fighting against all odds that shaped Pujara's ability to bat under pressure.

Arvind had played in only six first-class matches and worked for the Railways as a clerk.

Seeing the talent in his son, he wanted to send him for high-level coaching but he did not have the financial means to do so.

So, every day morning and evening, Arvind bowled to Pujara before and after his work at a nearby railway ground.

Photograph: Alex Davidson/Getty Images/Rediff Archives

Pujara's family worshipped the game with reverence, and that is why Arvind, after turning into a coach, never hesitated to share with youngsters in the region what he had taught Pujara.

Recalling the Pujara family's love for the game, Jasapara said: "When I was young and started playing cricket at the Rajkot Gymkhana Ground, Pujara's father used to come and train us. His uncle Bipin used to even play with us and we all learned a lot from them.

"Many a times, Pujara's grandfather would come to watch the games.

When Pujara went on to become play for India, we were all very thrilled and happy."

It is not only Jasapara but many others who feel that it would have been Pujara's father's selfless devotion to help any budding cricketer that earned Pujara the honour of being a top-class player.

It was evident that Pujara was destined for a bright future soon after he hit a triple century in Under-14 cricket and a double century against England in an Under-19 game.

In Test matches, especially abroad, he not only played long innings but also patient knocks, adapting to the conditions.

His classical drive and flick with grace will always remain unforgettable.

In the 2020-2021 series against Australia, Pujara showed his commitment to the game.

Despite enduring body blows through continuous short-pitched deliveries at Brisbane and Sydney, he never flinched.

India should be proud that they had a batter with a classical Test batting style amidst the popularity of shorter versions of the game.

Every innings he played will be remembered along with every drop of sweat he shed to display the purity of technique with resilience.

