'He Prays A Lot, That Is Cheteshwar's Secret'

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara with his father Arvind Pujara, wife Puja and daughter Aditi during his 100th Test match at the Arun Jaitley stadium in Delhi, February 17, 2023. Photograph: BCCI

Cheteshwar Pujara's retirement from cricket marked the conclusion of his two-decade-old career.



It also effectively signalled the end of his father Arvind Pujara's career. Former Saurashtra Ranji Trophy player Arvind has been by Cheteshwar's side since the day he took up the game, serving as a coach, mentor and guide.



'Chintu' Pujara was the backbone of India's batting in Tests for over a decade, having featured in 103 Tests in which he scored 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60 with 19 centuries and 35 fifties.



He was instrumental in India's back to back series triumphs in Australia and also played a major role in their rise to the No 1 ranking in Test cricket.



Arvind was beaming with pride as he reflected on his son's achievements since Cheteshwar made his debut as a 22 year old, scoring a half-century on debut against Australia in Bengaluru in 2010.

Arvind has seen all the 103 Tests Cheteshwar has played except one -- the Sydney Test in January 2019 when he made 193 -- as he was undergoing cardiac surgery. The only Test Arvind has seen from the stands is Cheteshwar's 100th Test -- in Delhi in February 2023.



"I am proud of my son, he has achieved so much in his career. For me, his most memorable performance was India's victory in the Test series in Australia," Mr. Pujara told Rediff's Harish Kotian.

Cheteshwar's career comes to an end after 20 years in first class cricket. You have been by his side throughout.

How sad do you feel that his career has ended?



Once the decision has been taken, there is no looking back. Retirement was always on the cards, whether it is now or after some time, Cheteshwar was always going to reach a point where he had to make a decision on retirement, he has made it now and we all respect his decision.



Some players retire early, some players retire late, but everyone retires at the end of the day.

Are you feeling sad today now that Cheteshwar's career has ended? There will be no more daily nets sessions.



Nothing like that, I am not sad. Whatever God has given we have accepted it. We can still continue our practice sessions, so that will keep going.



But let's wait and see when he wants to start practicing again. I will give him a few days and then talk to him about it.



I have not been able to speak to him since yesterday because a lot of people are coming to meet him and he is also getting a lot of calls.

IMAGE: An integral part of the Indian batting line-up for more than a decade, Cheteshwar Pujara played 103 Tests in which he scored 7,195 runs at an average of 43.60 with 19 centuries. Photograph: BCCI

Did he speak to you before taking the decision to retire?



Yes, he did speak to me. It is own decision to retire, we can only support him, he must have felt that he can no longer continue his playing career.

You have been his coach since the day he took up cricket, you taught him the basics of batting and developed him into one of India's finest batters.

Are you satisfied with his career overall, how he has fared for India, Saurashtra and all the other teams he played?



I am proud of my son, he has achieved so much in his career.

For me, his most memorable performance was India's victory in the Test series in Australia series. We beat them for the first time in 2018-2019 and we managed to do it again in the next series.



That was the most special moment in Cheteshwar's career for, seeing the Indian team win in Australia.

The hard work that he put in for so many years paid off in Australia, he played some crucial knocks to help India win.

He was one of the most committed cricketers you will ever come across. Isn't it?



That is right, he is very sincere. Even in the practice sessions he gave it his all, he was fully focussed.

Whenever he was available, he always played Ranji Trophy or other domestic matches for Saurashtra, it was not that he only wanted to play international cricket.



He also helped the younger players in Saurashtra team, by talking to them and giving them advice.

He was a thorough gentleman on and off the field. You have credited his late mother Reena for instilling the right values in Cheteshwar as a child. What qualities did he learn from her?



You are right, he learnt all the life lessons from my wife Reena and our Guruji (Shri Haricharandasji Maharaj) they have taught him the right lessons on how to lead a simple life. He has followed their principles and has not changed as a person despite achieving so much success.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara was instrumental in India's back to back series triumphs in Australia. Photograph: BCCI

Did his mother's death affect him a lot in 2006 when he was barely 18?



Yes, it was tough times for him but he showed lot of maturity to come out of it.

Guruji was the one who helped him to come out of that phase in life. Guruji was the guiding light for him in those times. Guruji doesn't speak much but I remember clearly he told me that Cheteshwar will achieve a lot of success on his own because he believed that he will work hard and give his 100 percent to whatever he does.

People call him the worthy heir to No. 3 from Rahul Dravid, he was very similar to Dravid with his batting approach and his mannerisms. Was Dravid one of his inspirations growing up?



He never tried to copy anyone or be like someone.

Cheteshwar had his own game, his own style of batting. He got inspired from a lot of players, he also spoke to them at times when he needed help on his game, but he had his own style and game.

What made Cheteshwar such a successful batter at No. 3? He has loads of concentration, he never loses his focus when out in the middle.



He prays a lot, that is the secret. That is how he developed his concentration and focus.

You have watched all his matches on TV, except one game -- the Sydney Test in January 2019 when Cheteshwar scored 193 when you were undergoing surgery. You also attended one match at the stadium -- his 100th Test in Delhi in February 2023.



I have never gone to the ground to see any of his matches, except his 100th Test match. That was the only match I have seen from the stadium otherwise all other games I have seen on TV.

It was a good experience to watch him play for India for the first time and it was a memorable game since he completed 100 Tests.

IMAGE: India's legendary No.3 batters: Cheteshwar Pujara and Rahul Dravid. Photograph: BCCI

What is your favourite Cheteshwar Pujara knock in Test cricket?



I would say his century in Sri Lanka in 2015. He played as the opener and hit an unbeaten century (145) batting through the innings for India. For me that knock was very special.

Then I remember another knock, the double century (206 not out against England in Ahmedabad in 2012). You had all the greats like Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Virat Kohli, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, Gautam Gambhir in the team and he made a mark with his double hundred.

Did you speak to him regularly after every match?



When I watched the match on TV, I could see a lot of replays and see from close if there was any technical problem which I used to tell him later. I used to speak to him after the day's play and tell him if changes needed.

How difficult will it be for Cheteshwar to stay away from the game? He has taken up commentary recently for which he has got a lot of praise for his in-depth analysis of the game.



He is a natural when it comes to commentary. He never took any formal training for commentary, that is his knowledge of the game and his experience over the years.