Star Performer: Morgan sends RR packing

November 02, 2020 08:31 IST

IMAGE: Eoin Morgan scored 68 off 35 balls as KKR posted a match-winning 191 for 7 against the Rajasthan Royals on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

In a must-win game for both teams, Captain Eoin Morgan put on a stellar show for the Kolkata Knight Riders against the Rajasthan Royals.

Morgan came in to bat with 3 KKR batsmen in the hut and wasted no time in getting a move on. Off just the second ball faced, he went big with a shot over fine leg for a six!

Morgan's innings was also decorated with some quick singles and twos along with the big shots.

Even as KKR lost Sunil Narine, Dinesh Karthik (both for ducks) and Andre Russell (for a quickfire 21), Morgan rolled with the punches.

He took on the spinners and seamers alike, punishing the bad balls. Morgan was severe at the death, clobbering spinner Shreyas Gopal for two fours and two sixes. He then took a good chunk of runs off Ben Stokes.

He made mince meat of his glowering England team-mate's bowling as he clobbered him for 6 including a four in the 17th over and then 24 runs at the end.

Morgan and Pat Cummins led the charge for KKR in the final two overs, smashing 33 runs off the final 12 deliveries as KKR posted 191 for 7.

Morgan (68) found runs all over the ground and seemed in a hurry from the get go as the net run rate would have been on his mind.

It was a perfect way to see Morgan keep his team's hopes alive as KKR won by 60 runs.