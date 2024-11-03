News
Home  » Cricket » India lose top spot in WTC table after Kiwi whitewash

India lose top spot in WTC table after Kiwi whitewash

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: November 03, 2024 13:47 IST
IMAGE: Akash Deep is bowled by Glenn Phillips during Day 3 of the third Test in Mumbai on Sunday. Photograph: BCCI

India stumbled to second place in the ICC World Test Championship 2025 table after suffering a 0-3 series whitewash against New Zealand.

New Zealand beat India by 25 runs to inflict the first ever series whitewash on the hosts in a series involving three or more Tests.

India suffered their first defeat in a home series after 12 years, having last lost to England in November 2012. This is also New Zealand's first Test series win in India.

India, who suffered their fifth defeat in 14 Tests in the current WTC cycle, slipped to second place with a win percentage of 58.33 behind table-toppers Australia, who lead with 62.50 percentage. They need to win atleast four wins and a draw in Australia to make it to WTC 2025 final without depending on other results.

 

New Zealand kept their hopes alive of making it to the WTC 2025 final at Lord's next year as they jumped to fourth in the standings with six wins from 11 games.

India's series defeat also revives the hopes of third placed Sri Lanka and South Africa in fifth place.

WTC 2025 Standings:

New Zealand's tour of India 2024

New Zealand's Tour Of India, 2024

