Rediff.com  » Cricket » The Ambanis Are All Smiles

The Ambanis Are All Smiles

By Rediff Cricket
May 13, 2022 09:04 IST
Akash Ambani

IMAGE: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Ambani finally have something to smile about. Photograph: BCCI/IPL
 

After a series of disappointments -- see here, here, here -- Mumbai Indians Co-owner Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta were all smiles at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Mumbai Indians cruised to a five wicket win with 31 balls to spare after bundling the Chennai Super Kings out for 97.

Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen paved the way with a 48 run stand for the fifth wicket while Daniel Sams's three for 16 restricted CSK to its second lowest total in the IPL.

Akash Ambani

With the sensational win, Mumbai Indians knocked arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings out of the play-off race.

Already out of reckoning for a play-offs berth long time ago, MI remained rooted in the 10th and bottom place with three wins from 12 matches.

