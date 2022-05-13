The Ambanis Are All Smiles

IMAGE: Akash Ambani and Shloka Mehta Ambani finally have something to smile about. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

After a series of disappointments -- see here, here, here -- Mumbai Indians Co-owner Akash Ambani and his wife Shloka Mehta were all smiles at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Thursday, May 12, 2022.

Mumbai Indians cruised to a five wicket win with 31 balls to spare after bundling the Chennai Super Kings out for 97.

Tilak Varma and Hrithik Shokeen paved the way with a 48 run stand for the fifth wicket while Daniel Sams's three for 16 restricted CSK to its second lowest total in the IPL.

With the sensational win, Mumbai Indians knocked arch-rivals Chennai Super Kings out of the play-off race.

Already out of reckoning for a play-offs berth long time ago, MI remained rooted in the 10th and bottom place with three wins from 12 matches.