Rediff.com  » Cricket » Another Disappointment For The Ambanis

Another Disappointment For The Ambanis

By Rediff Cricket
April 25, 2022 08:47 IST
Please click on the images for glimpse of the Ambanis at the Mumbai Indians game at the Wankhede stadium on Sunday, April 24, 2022.

 

IMAGE: While her husband Anant Ambani and mother-in-law Nita Ambani have been muted in their reactions at Mumbai Indian games in IPL 2022, Shloka Mehta Ambani has been animated whenever the cameras have focused on the MI owners, cheering the team on.
Photographs: BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Alas! Sunday brought in more disappointment for Nita Ambani, her son and daughter-in-law as Mumbai Indians, who have won more IPL titles than any other franchise, crashed to its eighth consecutive defeat in IPL 2022.
Photographs: BCCI/IPL

 

Photograph curated by Manisha Kotian/Rediff.com

 
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
