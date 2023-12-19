The 500 Wicket Club

IMAGE: Australia's players celebrate after Nathan Lyon dissmised Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf to complete the landmark of 500 Test wickets. Photograph: 7Cricket/X

Australia off-spinner Nathan Lyon became the eighth bowler to complete 500 Test wickets, when he achieved the landmark during the first Test match against Pakistan in Perth on Sunday.



He trapped Pakistan's Faheem Ashraf leg before wicket to claim the milestone in Australia's 360-run win in the series opener at Perth Stadium.

Lyon is the third Australian and the fourth spinner overall to get past 500 wickets in Tests.



West Indies pace great Courtney Walsh was the first bowler in the history of Test cricket to past the landmark of 500 wickets. The late Shane Warne was the first spinner to achieve the milestone.



A look at Test cricket's 500-wicket club:



Muttiah Muralitharan





Sri Lankan spin great Muttiah Muralitharan finished his career with a mind-boggling haul of 800 wickets in 133 Tests at an average of 22.



Muralitharan's famed career included 22 10-wicket hauls and 67 five-wicket hauls with best figures of 9/51.



Shane Warne





Not only is Shane Warne rated as the best spinner to have graced the game of cricket, but also one of the best bowlers ever.



The leg-spin great, who passed away last year, tallied 708 wickets at an average of 25.41 with 10 ten-wicket hauls and 37 five-wicket hauls and was instrumental in Australia's domination of world cricket during his playing days.



James Anderson





James Anderson is the most successful pace bowler in the history of Test.



The England pacer, 41, has featured in 183 Tests in which he has claimed 690 wickets with 32 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls.



Anil Kumble





Spin great Anil Kumble is India's highest wicket-taker in Tests.



Kumble is part of the elite list of only three bowlers in the history of Tests toi take all 10 wickets in an est innings when he took 10/74 against Pakistan.



His 619 wickets at an average of 29, comprises of eight 10-wicket hauls and 35 five-wicket hauls.



Stuart Broad





England's Stuart Broad is only the second fast bowler to have taken 600 wickets in Test cricket after team-mate Anderson, with whom he formed a highly-successful partnership.



Broad, who retired earlier this year, finished with 604 wickets in 167 Tests at an average of 27.



Glenn McGrath





One of the best pace bowlers to have graced the game, Glenn McGrath was instrumental in Australia's reign in Tests in the 1990s and 2000s.



Renowned for his consistency, McGrath is the second most successful Australian bowler with 563 wickets in 124 Tests at an incredible average of 21, with 29 five-wicket hauls and three 10-wicket hauls.



Courtney Walsh





West Indies pace great Courtney Walsh was the first ever bowler to breach the 500-wicket landmark in Tests.



He took 519 wickets in 132 wickets at an average of 24, with three ten-wicket hauls and 22 five-wicket hauls.

Photographs: Reuters