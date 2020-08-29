Is Jimmy the Sachin of fast bowling?

Jimmy Anderson is the fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets.
Rajneesh Gupta has all the numbers on this incredible feat.
England's James Anderson became the first pace bowler to take 600 Test wickets, reaching the milestone in the third and final Test against Pakistan in Southampton on August 25, 2020.
The 38-year-old pacer, who made his Test debut in 2003, took 156 matches to reach the coveted 600 wicket mark in Test cricket.
He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longer format after Sri Lankan Mutthiah Muralitharan (800), Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).
Among current players, only compatriot Stuart Broad with 514 wickets from 143 games has a realistic chance of getting to Anderson's 600 wicket mark.
Pace bowlers with most wickets in Test cricket
|Tests
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Best
|Average
|Strike Rate
|5WI
|10WM
|James Anderson
|156
|33,745
|16,078
|600
|7/42
|26.79
|56.24
|29
|3
|Glenn McGrath
|124
|29,248
|12,186
|563
|8/24
|21.64
|51.95
|29
|3
|Courtney Walsh
|132
|30,019
|12,688
|519
|7/37
|24.44
|57.84
|22
|3
|Stuart Broad
|143
|29,004
|14,216
|514
|8/15
|27.65
|56.43
|18
|3
|Dale Steyn
|93
|18,608
|10,077
|439
|7/51
|22.95
|42.39
|26
|5
|Kapil Dev
|131
|27,740
|12,867
|434
|9/83
|29.64
|63.92
|23
|2
|Richard Hadlee
|86
|21,918
|9,611
|431
|9/52
|22.29
|50.85
|36
|9
|Shaun Pollock
|108
|24,353
|9,733
|421
|7/87
|23.11
|57.85
|16
|1
|Wasim Akram
|104
|22,627
|9,779
|414
|7/119
|23.62
|54.65
|25
|5
|Curtly Ambrose
|98
|22,103
|8,501
|405
|8/45
|20.99
|54.58
|22
|3
|Mkhaya Ntini
|101
|20,834
|11,242
|390
|7/37
|28.82
|53.42
|18
|4
|Ian Botham
|102
|21,815
|10,878
|383
|8/34
|28.40
|56.96
|27
|4
|Malcolm Marshall
|81
|17,584
|7,876
|376
|7/22
|20.94
|46.77
|22
|4
|Waqar Younis
|87
|16,224
|8,788
|373
|7/76
|23.56
|43.50
|22
|5
|Imran Khan
|88
|19,458
|8,258
|362
|8/58
|22.81
|53.75
|23
|6
|Chaminda Vaas
|111
|23,438
|10,501
|355
|7/71
|29.58
|66.02
|12
|2
|Dennis Lillee
|70
|18,467
|8,493
|355
|7/83
|23.92
|52.02
|23
|7
|Allan Donald
|72
|15,519
|7,344
|330
|8/71
|22.25
|47.03
|20
|3
|Bob Willis
|90
|17,357
|8,190
|325
|8/43
|25.20
|53.41
|16
|0
|Mitchell Johnson
|73
|16,001
|8,891
|313
|8/61
|28.40
|51.12
|12
|3
|Zaheer Khan
|92
|18,785
|10,247
|311
|7/87
|32.94
|60.40
|11
|1
|Brett Lee
|76
|16,531
|9,554
|310
|5/30
|30.81
|53.33
|10
|0
|Morne Morkel
|86
|16,498
|8,550
|309
|6/23
|27.66
|53.39
|8
|0
|Fred Trueman
|67
|15,178
|6,625
|307
|8/31
|21.57
|49.44
|17
|3
First fast bowler to reach each progressive milestone of 100 wickets:
100 wickets: Charlie Turner (Australia) in 1895
200 wickets: Alec Bedser (England) in 1953
300 wickets: Fred Trueman (England) in 1964
400 wickets: Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) in 1990
500 wickets: Courtney Walsh (West Indies) in 2001
600 wickets: James Anderson (England) in 2020
Anderson had Pakistan Captain Azhar Ali caught at slip by Joe Root in the second innings of the Southampton Test to reach the coveted landmark of 600 wickets in the five-day format.
Anderson's progress chart
|Wicket
|Test
|Victim
|Venue
|Season
|1st
|1st
|Mark Vermeulen (Zimbabwe)
|Lord's, 2003
|100th
|29th
|Jacques Kallis (South Africa)
|The Oval, 2008
|200th
|55th
|Peter Siddle (Australia)
|Perth, 2010-2011
|300th
|81st
|Peter Fulton (New Zealand)
|Lord's, 2013
|400th
|104th
|Martin Guptill (New Zealand)
|Leeds 2015
|500th
|129th
|Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies)
|Lord's, 2017
|600th
|156th
|Azhar Ali (Pakistan)
|Southampton, 2020
Of his 600 wickets, Anderson has bowled batsmen 116 times, while he has got batsmen leg before wicket 88 times, while the rest are catches.
Mode of Dismissals
|Total
|Bowled
|116
|LBW
|88
|Caught in the field
|221
|Caught by wicket-keeper
|165
|Caught and bowled
|10
|Total
|600
Victims by scores
|Score
|Dismissals
|0
|99
|1-9
|198
|10-49
|209
|50-89
|64
|90-99
|4
|100-199
|23
|200+
|3
|Total
|600
Anderson has got Australian Peter Siddle 11 times in Tests, while he has accounted for India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar nine times along with Australians David Warner, Michael Clarke and Pakistan captain Azhar Ali.
Batsmen dismissed on most occasions:
11 times: Peter Siddle
9 times: Sachin Tendulkar, David Warner, Michael Clarke, Azhar Ali
8 times: Shane Watson, Shan Masood
7 times: Kumar Sangakkara, Lahiru Thirimanne, Murali Vijay, Kraig Brathwaite, Jacques Kallis, Cheteshwar Pujara, Brad Haddin
Victims by batting style
Right-handed batsmen: 414 (69%)
Left-handed batsmen: 186 (31%)
Anderson's favourite opposition is India, against whom he has claimed 110 wickets at an average of 25, while he has taken 104 scalps against Australia, while South Africa a close third on 93.
Performance against each country
|Tests
|Wickets
|Best
|Average
|Strike Rate
|5WI
|10WM
|v Australia
|32
|104
|6/47
|34.56
|67.80
|5
|1
|v India
|27
|110
|5/20
|25.98
|54.88
|4
|0
|v South Africa
|26
|93
|5/40
|31.52
|64.09
|4
|0
|v West Indies
|22
|87
|7/42
|22.60
|51.90
|5
|0
|v Pakistan
|18
|74
|6/17
|19.31
|49.27
|3
|1
|v New Zealand
|14
|60
|7/43
|26.83
|49.22
|3
|0
|v Sri Lanka
|13
|52
|5/16
|23.86
|51.83
|4
|1
|v Zimbabwe
|2
|11
|5/73
|20.27
|34.91
|1
|0
|v Bangladesh
|2
|9
|4/78
|24.77
|56.00
|0
|0
Anderson has a super record at home with 384 wickets in 89 Tests at an average of 23, while in away matches he has taken 216 wickets in 67 games.
Performance in each country
|Tests
|Wickets
|Best
|Averge
|Strike Rate
|5WI
|10WM
|in England
|89
|384
|7/42
|23.83
|50.23
|22
|3
|in Australia
|18
|60
|5/43
|35.43
|72.05
|1
|0
|in West Indies
|10
|36
|6/42
|24.80
|57.75
|2
|0
|in South Africa
|10
|34
|5/40
|34.61
|67.97
|2
|0
|in New Zealand
|7
|26
|5/73
|32.80
|58.85
|1
|0
|in India
|10
|26
|4/40
|33.46
|71.50
|0
|0
|in UAE
|6
|22
|4/17
|20.54
|58.91
|0
|0
|in Sri Lanka
|6
|12
|5/72
|46.08
|88.33
|1
|0
Home and away
|Tests
|Wickets
|Best
|Average
|SR
|5WI
|10WM
|in England
|89
|384
|7/42
|23.83
|50.23
|22
|3
|outside England
|67
|216
|6/42
|32.05
|66.93
|7
|0
Performance in each match innings
|Tests
|Wickets
|Best
|Average
|Strike Rate
|5WI
|10WM
|Match's 1st innings
|68
|167
|6/47
|26.80
|55.82
|7
|0
|Match's 2nd innings
|87
|208
|7/43
|26.83
|56.26
|15
|3
|Match's 3rd innings
|82
|147
|7/42
|27.03
|56.15
|4
|1
|Match's 4th innings
|58
|78
|6/17
|26.23
|57.27
|3
|2
Performance in won/lost/drawn Tests
|Tests
|Wickets
|Best
|Average
|Strike Rate
|5WI
|10WM
|in won matches
|70
|323
|7/42
|20.19
|43.49
|19
|3
|in lost matches
|53
|151
|6/42
|37.51
|75.32
|6
|0
|in drawn matches
|33
|126
|5/42
|30.86
|66.07
|4
|0
Performance in each calendar year
|Year
|Tests
|Wickets
|Best
|Average
|Strike Rate
|5WI
|10WM
|2003
|8
|26
|5/73
|34.84
|57.65
|2
|0
|2004
|3
|7
|4/52
|31.28
|47.29
|0
|0
|2005
|1
|2
|2/117
|74.50
|102.00
|0
|0
|2006
|3
|8
|4/40
|47.75
|70.88
|0
|0
|2007
|5
|19
|5/42
|40.78
|67.89
|1
|0
|2008
|11
|46
|7/43
|29.84
|53.33
|2
|0
|2009
|13
|40
|5/80
|33.87
|66.13
|2
|0
|2010
|12
|57
|6/17
|22.96
|48.74
|3
|1
|2011
|7
|35
|5/65
|24.85
|50.80
|1
|0
|2012
|14
|48
|5/72
|29.50
|70.79
|1
|0
|2013
|14
|52
|5/47
|31.82
|61.37
|3
|1
|2014
|8
|40
|5/53
|22.15
|49.50
|1
|0
|2015
|11
|46
|6/42
|22.65
|51.33
|2
|0
|2016
|12
|41
|5/16
|23.73
|57.68
|3
|1
|2017
|11
|55
|7/42
|17.58
|46.47
|4
|0
|2018
|12
|43
|5/20
|22.51
|54.65
|1
|0
|2019
|5
|12
|5/46
|30.16
|67.58
|1
|0
|2020
|6
|23
|5/40
|20.47
|51.65
|2
|0
Like wine, Anderson has also gotten better with age.
He got 181 wickets in his first 50 Tests at an average of 32, but in his next 50 Tests the average improved 27 and it took another jump after 100 Tests with 216 wickets coming from 56 games -- from 100th Test to 156th -- at an incredible average of 21.
|Balls
|Runs
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike Rate
|5WI
|10WM
|First 50 Tests
|10,411
|5,807
|181
|32.08
|57.52
|10
|1
|Next 50 Tests
|11,989
|5,627
|203
|27.72
|59.06
|6
|1
|Next 56 Tests
|11,345
|4,644
|216
|21.50
|52.52
|13
|1
332 of Anderson's 600 wickets have come since turning 30.
In the entire Test history only one fast bowler -- Courtney Walsh -- has taken more wickets after the age of 30. Take a look:
Most wickets by pacers after turning 30
|Tests
|Wickets
|Best
|Average
|Strike Rate
|5WI
|10WM
|Courtney Walsh
|81
|341
|7/37
|24.18
|58.37
|17
|2
|James Anderson
|85
|332
|7/42
|23.91
|54.83
|17
|2
|Glenn McGrath
|65
|287
|8/24
|20.90
|52.53
|12
|1
|Richard Hadlee
|51
|276
|9/52
|19.47
|47.00
|25
|6
|Allan Donald
|47
|216
|6/53
|20.87
|45.08
|14
|1
|Curtly Ambrose
|56
|215
|6/24
|20.60
|54.66
|13
|1
|Dennis Lillee
|38
|184
|7/83
|24.33
|52.63
|11
|3
|Alec Bedser
|38
|178
|7/44
|22.49
|63.85
|13
|3
|Chris Martin
|53
|170
|6/26
|34.16
|62.32
|5
|0
|Imran Khan
|45
|170
|8/60
|20.59
|48.51
|11
|4
|Stuart Broad
|49
|169
|6/31
|25.89
|56.54
|3
|1
Not only has Anderson been one of the most successful bowlers in the 30-plus age group, he has in fact gone better after turning 30.
His average before turning 30 was 30.38 as against 23.91 since he turned 30. Also, his strike-rate has improved.
Anderson: Before and after turning 30
|Tests
|Wickets
|Best
|Average
|Strike Rate
|5WI
|10WM
|before turning 30
|71
|268
|7/43
|30.38
|58.00
|12
|1
|after turning 30
|85
|332
|7/42
|23.91
|54.83
|17
|2
When it comes to take advantage of home conditions, Anderson is right there on the top among the pacers.
Even if we include greatest spinners like Muralitharan, Kumble, Warne, who all at some point of time if not always had the luxury of bowling at wickets tailor-made to suit their bowling, only one bowler has outshone Anderson on the wickets front.
His England team-mate Broad is the second-best among pace bowlers with 334 wickets from 82 Tests.
Most successful bowlers at home
|Tests
|Wickets
|Best
|Average
|Strike Rate
|5WI
|10WM
|Muttiah Muralitharan
|73
|493
|9/51
|19.56
|50.83
|45
|15
|James Anderson
|89
|384
|7/42
|23.83
|50.23
|22
|3
|Anil Kumble
|63
|350
|10/74
|24.88
|59.41
|25
|7
|Stuart Broad
|82
|334
|8/15
|25.54
|50.09
|13
|3
|Shane Warne
|69
|319
|8/71
|26.39
|60.87
|15
|4
|Glenn McGrath
|66
|289
|8/24
|22.43
|54.77
|11
|2
|Rangana Herath
|49
|278
|9/127
|23.65
|51.34
|26
|7
|Harbhajan Singh
|55
|265
|8/84
|28.76
|64.11
|18
|4
|Dale Steyn
|52
|261
|6/8
|21.62
|40.21
|16
|3
|Ravi Ashwin
|43
|254
|7/59
|22.80
|49.43
|21
|6
|Mkhaya Ntini
|53
|249
|6/59
|24.04
|45.24
|12
|2