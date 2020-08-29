Is Jimmy the Sachin of fast bowling?

August 29, 2020 12:58 IST

Jimmy Anderson is the fast bowler to take 600 Test wickets.

Rajneesh Gupta has all the numbers on this incredible feat.

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates taking 600 wickets in Test cricket, during the third Test against Pakistan in Southampton, August 25, 2020. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB

England's James Anderson became the first pace bowler to take 600 Test wickets, reaching the milestone in the third and final Test against Pakistan in Southampton on August 25, 2020.

The 38-year-old pacer, who made his Test debut in 2003, took 156 matches to reach the coveted 600 wicket mark in Test cricket.

He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the longer format after Sri Lankan Mutthiah Muralitharan (800), Australia's Shane Warne (708) and India's Anil Kumble (619).

Among current players, only compatriot Stuart Broad with 514 wickets from 143 games has a realistic chance of getting to Anderson's 600 wicket mark.

Pace bowlers with most wickets in Test cricket

Tests Balls Runs Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5WI 10WM James Anderson 156 33,745 16,078 600 7/42 26.79 56.24 29 3 Glenn McGrath 124 29,248 12,186 563 8/24 21.64 51.95 29 3 Courtney Walsh 132 30,019 12,688 519 7/37 24.44 57.84 22 3 Stuart Broad 143 29,004 14,216 514 8/15 27.65 56.43 18 3 Dale Steyn 93 18,608 10,077 439 7/51 22.95 42.39 26 5 Kapil Dev 131 27,740 12,867 434 9/83 29.64 63.92 23 2 Richard Hadlee 86 21,918 9,611 431 9/52 22.29 50.85 36 9 Shaun Pollock 108 24,353 9,733 421 7/87 23.11 57.85 16 1 Wasim Akram 104 22,627 9,779 414 7/119 23.62 54.65 25 5 Curtly Ambrose 98 22,103 8,501 405 8/45 20.99 54.58 22 3 Mkhaya Ntini 101 20,834 11,242 390 7/37 28.82 53.42 18 4 Ian Botham 102 21,815 10,878 383 8/34 28.40 56.96 27 4 Malcolm Marshall 81 17,584 7,876 376 7/22 20.94 46.77 22 4 Waqar Younis 87 16,224 8,788 373 7/76 23.56 43.50 22 5 Imran Khan 88 19,458 8,258 362 8/58 22.81 53.75 23 6 Chaminda Vaas 111 23,438 10,501 355 7/71 29.58 66.02 12 2 Dennis Lillee 70 18,467 8,493 355 7/83 23.92 52.02 23 7 Allan Donald 72 15,519 7,344 330 8/71 22.25 47.03 20 3 Bob Willis 90 17,357 8,190 325 8/43 25.20 53.41 16 0 Mitchell Johnson 73 16,001 8,891 313 8/61 28.40 51.12 12 3 Zaheer Khan 92 18,785 10,247 311 7/87 32.94 60.40 11 1 Brett Lee 76 16,531 9,554 310 5/30 30.81 53.33 10 0 Morne Morkel 86 16,498 8,550 309 6/23 27.66 53.39 8 0 Fred Trueman 67 15,178 6,625 307 8/31 21.57 49.44 17 3

First fast bowler to reach each progressive milestone of 100 wickets:

100 wickets: Charlie Turner (Australia) in 1895

200 wickets: Alec Bedser (England) in 1953

300 wickets: Fred Trueman (England) in 1964

400 wickets: Richard Hadlee (New Zealand) in 1990

500 wickets: Courtney Walsh (West Indies) in 2001

600 wickets: James Anderson (England) in 2020

IMAGE: James Anderson is the first fast bowler to take 600 wickets in Test cricket. Photograph: Stu Forster/Getty Images for ECB

Anderson had Pakistan Captain Azhar Ali caught at slip by Joe Root in the second innings of the Southampton Test to reach the coveted landmark of 600 wickets in the five-day format.

Anderson's progress chart

Wicket Test Victim Venue Season 1st 1st Mark Vermeulen (Zimbabwe) Lord's, 2003 100th 29th Jacques Kallis (South Africa) The Oval, 2008 200th 55th Peter Siddle (Australia) Perth, 2010-2011 300th 81st Peter Fulton (New Zealand) Lord's, 2013 400th 104th Martin Guptill (New Zealand) Leeds 2015 500th 129th Kraigg Brathwaite (West Indies) Lord's, 2017 600th 156th Azhar Ali (Pakistan) Southampton, 2020

Of his 600 wickets, Anderson has bowled batsmen 116 times, while he has got batsmen leg before wicket 88 times, while the rest are catches.

Mode of Dismissals

Total Bowled 116 LBW 88 Caught in the field 221 Caught by wicket-keeper 165 Caught and bowled 10 Total 600

Victims by scores

Score Dismissals 0 99 1-9 198 10-49 209 50-89 64 90-99 4 100-199 23 200+ 3 Total 600

Anderson has got Australian Peter Siddle 11 times in Tests, while he has accounted for India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar nine times along with Australians David Warner, Michael Clarke and Pakistan captain Azhar Ali.

Batsmen dismissed on most occasions:

11 times: Peter Siddle

9 times: Sachin Tendulkar, David Warner, Michael Clarke, Azhar Ali

8 times: Shane Watson, Shan Masood

7 times: Kumar Sangakkara, Lahiru Thirimanne, Murali Vijay, Kraig Brathwaite, Jacques Kallis, Cheteshwar Pujara, Brad Haddin

Victims by batting style

Right-handed batsmen: 414 (69%)

Left-handed batsmen: 186 (31%)

Anderson's favourite opposition is India, against whom he has claimed 110 wickets at an average of 25, while he has taken 104 scalps against Australia, while South Africa a close third on 93.

Performance against each country

Tests Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5WI 10WM v Australia 32 104 6/47 34.56 67.80 5 1 v India 27 110 5/20 25.98 54.88 4 0 v South Africa 26 93 5/40 31.52 64.09 4 0 v West Indies 22 87 7/42 22.60 51.90 5 0 v Pakistan 18 74 6/17 19.31 49.27 3 1 v New Zealand 14 60 7/43 26.83 49.22 3 0 v Sri Lanka 13 52 5/16 23.86 51.83 4 1 v Zimbabwe 2 11 5/73 20.27 34.91 1 0 v Bangladesh 2 9 4/78 24.77 56.00 0 0

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates dismissing Kraigg Brathwaite of the West Indies to claim his 500th Test wicket during Day 2 of the 3rd Investec Test at Lord's, September 8, 2017. Photograph: Gareth Copley/Getty Images

Anderson has a super record at home with 384 wickets in 89 Tests at an average of 23, while in away matches he has taken 216 wickets in 67 games.

Performance in each country

Tests Wickets Best Averge Strike Rate 5WI 10WM in England 89 384 7/42 23.83 50.23 22 3 in Australia 18 60 5/43 35.43 72.05 1 0 in West Indies 10 36 6/42 24.80 57.75 2 0 in South Africa 10 34 5/40 34.61 67.97 2 0 in New Zealand 7 26 5/73 32.80 58.85 1 0 in India 10 26 4/40 33.46 71.50 0 0 in UAE 6 22 4/17 20.54 58.91 0 0 in Sri Lanka 6 12 5/72 46.08 88.33 1 0

Home and away

Tests Wickets Best Average SR 5WI 10WM in England 89 384 7/42 23.83 50.23 22 3 outside England 67 216 6/42 32.05 66.93 7 0

Performance in each match innings

Tests Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5WI 10WM Match's 1st innings 68 167 6/47 26.80 55.82 7 0 Match's 2nd innings 87 208 7/43 26.83 56.26 15 3 Match's 3rd innings 82 147 7/42 27.03 56.15 4 1 Match's 4th innings 58 78 6/17 26.23 57.27 3 2

Performance in won/lost/drawn Tests

Tests Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5WI 10WM in won matches 70 323 7/42 20.19 43.49 19 3 in lost matches 53 151 6/42 37.51 75.32 6 0 in drawn matches 33 126 5/42 30.86 66.07 4 0

Performance in each calendar year

Year Tests Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5WI 10WM 2003 8 26 5/73 34.84 57.65 2 0 2004 3 7 4/52 31.28 47.29 0 0 2005 1 2 2/117 74.50 102.00 0 0 2006 3 8 4/40 47.75 70.88 0 0 2007 5 19 5/42 40.78 67.89 1 0 2008 11 46 7/43 29.84 53.33 2 0 2009 13 40 5/80 33.87 66.13 2 0 2010 12 57 6/17 22.96 48.74 3 1 2011 7 35 5/65 24.85 50.80 1 0 2012 14 48 5/72 29.50 70.79 1 0 2013 14 52 5/47 31.82 61.37 3 1 2014 8 40 5/53 22.15 49.50 1 0 2015 11 46 6/42 22.65 51.33 2 0 2016 12 41 5/16 23.73 57.68 3 1 2017 11 55 7/42 17.58 46.47 4 0 2018 12 43 5/20 22.51 54.65 1 0 2019 5 12 5/46 30.16 67.58 1 0 2020 6 23 5/40 20.47 51.65 2 0

Like wine, Anderson has also gotten better with age.

He got 181 wickets in his first 50 Tests at an average of 32, but in his next 50 Tests the average improved 27 and it took another jump after 100 Tests with 216 wickets coming from 56 games -- from 100th Test to 156th -- at an incredible average of 21.

Balls Runs Wickets Average Strike Rate 5WI 10WM First 50 Tests 10,411 5,807 181 32.08 57.52 10 1 Next 50 Tests 11,989 5,627 203 27.72 59.06 6 1 Next 56 Tests 11,345 4,644 216 21.50 52.52 13 1

IMAGE: James Anderson celebrates taking the wicket of Zimbabwe's Mark Vermeulen -- his first wicket in Tests -- during the first Test at Lord's, May 23, 2003. Photograph: Tom Shaw/Getty Images

332 of Anderson's 600 wickets have come since turning 30.

In the entire Test history only one fast bowler -- Courtney Walsh -- has taken more wickets after the age of 30. Take a look:

Most wickets by pacers after turning 30

Tests Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5WI 10WM Courtney Walsh 81 341 7/37 24.18 58.37 17 2 James Anderson 85 332 7/42 23.91 54.83 17 2 Glenn McGrath 65 287 8/24 20.90 52.53 12 1 Richard Hadlee 51 276 9/52 19.47 47.00 25 6 Allan Donald 47 216 6/53 20.87 45.08 14 1 Curtly Ambrose 56 215 6/24 20.60 54.66 13 1 Dennis Lillee 38 184 7/83 24.33 52.63 11 3 Alec Bedser 38 178 7/44 22.49 63.85 13 3 Chris Martin 53 170 6/26 34.16 62.32 5 0 Imran Khan 45 170 8/60 20.59 48.51 11 4 Stuart Broad 49 169 6/31 25.89 56.54 3 1

Not only has Anderson been one of the most successful bowlers in the 30-plus age group, he has in fact gone better after turning 30.

His average before turning 30 was 30.38 as against 23.91 since he turned 30. Also, his strike-rate has improved.

Anderson: Before and after turning 30

Tests Wickets Best Average Strike Rate 5WI 10WM before turning 30 71 268 7/43 30.38 58.00 12 1 after turning 30 85 332 7/42 23.91 54.83 17 2

When it comes to take advantage of home conditions, Anderson is right there on the top among the pacers.

Even if we include greatest spinners like Muralitharan, Kumble, Warne, who all at some point of time if not always had the luxury of bowling at wickets tailor-made to suit their bowling, only one bowler has outshone Anderson on the wickets front.

His England team-mate Broad is the second-best among pace bowlers with 334 wickets from 82 Tests.

Most successful bowlers at home