News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » That's How AB Takes A Catch!

That's How AB Takes A Catch!

By Rediff Cricket
September 30, 2021 12:15 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Always lovely to see Mr 360 at the heart of the action during an IPL game.

Please click on the images below for a better look.

IMAGE: A B de Villiers is ready to pouch a catch coming his way to send Rajasthan Royals batsman Liam Livingstone back to the dugout during the Royal Challengers Bangalore-Royals game in Dubai, September 29, 2021. Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: Danielle de Villiers is delighted at RCB's win. Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 

IMAGE: South Africans AB and Rajasthan Royals' David Miller hug after the game as another Spouth African Chris Miller waits to congratulate AB on the RCB win. Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

 
X

 

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Rediff Cricket
COMMENT
Print this article
IPL PIX: Maxwell fires RCB to thumping win over Royals
IPL PIX: Maxwell fires RCB to thumping win over Royals
Top Performer: Maxwell 2.0
Top Performer: Maxwell 2.0
Why Kohli's RCB is clicking this IPL...
Why Kohli's RCB is clicking this IPL...
India may fully vaccinate all adults by April 2022
India may fully vaccinate all adults by April 2022
G-23 leader slams hooliganism outside Sibal's house
G-23 leader slams hooliganism outside Sibal's house
'No star could bully Hrishida'
'No star could bully Hrishida'
Title Deepika's Next Movie!
Title Deepika's Next Movie!

https://www.rediff.com/cricket/ipl-2021

More like this

Kohli's Master Class

Kohli's Master Class

Is It A Bird? Is It A Plane? It's Fizz!

Is It A Bird? Is It A Plane? It's Fizz!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances