That's How AB Takes A Catch!

IMAGE: A B de Villiers is ready to pouch a catch coming his way to send Rajasthan Royals batsman Liam Livingstone back to the dugout during the Royal Challengers Bangalore-Royals game in Dubai, September 29, 2021. Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: Danielle de Villiers is delighted at RCB's win. Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: South Africans AB and Rajasthan Royals' David Miller hug after the game as another Spouth African Chris Miller waits to congratulate AB on the RCB win. Photograph: Ron Gaunt/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL