The Fizz -- name on Bangladesh passport: Mustafizur Rahman -- flew in the air to save a six during Rajasthan Royal's game aganst the Royal Challengers Bangalore in Dubai on Wednesday, September 29, 2021.

Please click on the images for a better look at Fizz's acrobatics.

IMAGE: How does he zoom into orbit?!! Photograph: Arjun Singh/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL

IMAGE: A few balls earlier, he did likewise, but couldn't hold onto the catch. Photograph: Saikat Das/Sportzpics for BCCI/IPL