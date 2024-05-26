News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » How KKR stormed to third IPL title!

How KKR stormed to third IPL title!

Last updated on: May 26, 2024 23:38 IST
Venkatesh Iyer

IMAGE: Kolkata Knight Riders lifted their third trophy in the Indian Premier League. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata Knight Riders won their third Indian Premier League (IPL) title with a comprehensive eight-wicket victory against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the final in Chennai on Sunday.

 

KKR

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer remained not out on 52 off 26 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Kolkata, who topped the group stage of the 10-team league, had beaten Hyderabad in the first playoff on Tuesday and were even more dominant in the summit clash, which lasted 29 overs.

Hyderabad captain Pat Cummins was left to rue his decision to bat first as his side got skittled out for 113 runs in 18.3 overs.

Mitchell Starc

IMAGE: Mitchell Starc was magical. Photograph: BCCI

Mitchell Starc produced a double strike while his new ball partner Vaibhav Arora dismissed the dangerous Travis Head for a first ball duck to rattle Hyderabad.

Kolkata's talismanic all-rounder Andre Russell claimed three crucial wickets, including those of South African Aiden Markram and rival captain Cummins, as Hyderabad wilted inside 19 overs.

Defending the lowest total in an IPL final, Cummins removed Sunil Narine in the second over but the miracle they needed did not materialise.

Venkatesh Iyer

IMAGE: Venkatesh Iyer remained not out on 52 off 26 balls. Photograph: BCCI

Venkatesh Iyer, who smashed an unbeaten 52 off 26 balls, and Rahmanullah Gurbaz (39) helped Kolkata romp home in 10.3 overs in front of a sea of purple jerseys that included franchise co-owner and Bollywood star Shah Rukh Khan.

"No words to describe (the feeling). It means so much," West Indies stalwart Russell said wiping away tears.

"I am happy that all of us were very disciplined and worked towards one goal. This franchise has done a lot for me. It's a big gift from all of us to them."

It was a special night for Kolkata mentor Gautam Gambhir, who captained the franchise to IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2024 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
