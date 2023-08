Photograph and video: Kind Courtesy Rishabh Pant/Instagram

Recovering from a horrifi car accident in December 2022, Rishabh Pant has been undergoing rehabilitation at Bengaluru's National Cricket Academy.

On NCA Batting Coach Sitanshu Kotak's birthday, the 25 year old celebrated and expressed gratitude for Kotak's support during his recovery journey.

Thoda sa blurr hai but Happy birthday machaa. Special Thanku for looking after me in last few months. Have a great day.'

Kotak will be India's Head Coach during the team's tour of Ireland.