Ton-up Shaw powers Northants to victory

Ton-up Shaw powers Northants to victory

Source: PTI
August 14, 2023 00:01 IST
Prithvi Shaw celebrates his century on Sunday

IMAGE: Northamptonshire's Prithvi Shaw celebrates his century against Durham in the Metro Bank One Day Cup in Chester-Le-Street on Sunday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Northamptonshire CCC/Twitter

Following a 200 in the previous match, Prithvi Shaw smashed a hundred to power Northamptonshire to a six-wicket victory over Durham in the One-Day Cup in Chester-Le-Street, on Sunday.

Giving another reminder of his striking prowess, Shaw made an unbeaten 125 off just 76 balls with 15 fours and seven sixes.

 

The Northants chased down a modest 198 with consummate ease.

Pacer Luke Procter took four for 34 off nine overs as Northamptonshire restricted Durham to 198 in 43.2 overs.

Powered by opener Shaw's aggressive hundred, Northants overhauled the target in a mere 25.4 overs. Rob Keogh supported Shaw with a 40-ball 42 in the chase.

On August 9, the Mumbai batter had made a magnificent 244 off 153 balls and that innings contained 28 boundaries and 11 sixes to guide Northamptonshire to an 87-run win over Somerset.

Shaw has been trying to make a comeback into the Indian side -- the right-hander last played for India in a T20I match against Sri Lanka in 2021.

Shaw had played for West Zone in the season opening Duleep Trophy last month, but failed to make a significant impression.

