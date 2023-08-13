News
Krishna bowls full tilt to give positive signs ahead of Ireland tour

Krishna bowls full tilt to give positive signs ahead of Ireland tour

Source: PTI
August 13, 2023 23:36 IST
Prasidh Krishna was kept out of action for nearly a year due to a back injury

IMAGE: Prasidh Krishna was kept out of action for nearly a year due to a back injury (lumbar stress fracture). Photograph: Prasidh Krishna/Instagram

Ahead of travelling to Ireland, pacer Prasidh Krishna bowled at full tilt for Mysuru Warriors against Hubli Tigers in the KSCA Maharaja Trophy T20 tournament in Bengaluru on Sunday.

Prasidh is scheduled to leave for Ireland on August 15 from Mumbai along with other Indian players including captain Jasprit Bumrah.

India will play three T20Is against Ireland on August 18, 20 and 23 at Malahide, Dublin.

Prasidh utilised the KSCA T20 tournament to hone his skills and further tune his body to the demands of the game before his departure.

 

The right-arm pacer delivered two overs of full intensity and pace, and grabbed a wicket while conceding 13 runs.

Prasidh clean bowled his Karnataka teammate Luvnith Sisodia for a three-ball duck to underline his readiness to tackle bigger responsibilities.

However, his spell was not enough as Tigers registered a nine-wicket win in a rain-hit match at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Prasidh had also bowled in the KSCA T20 tournament for G Kasturirangan Memorial Trophy last month, where he picked four wickets (4-0-36-4)for Mount Joy Cricket Club against Sir Syed Cricketers.

Prasidh is coming back after a prolonged injury lay-off that had had him out of action for nearly a year.

The Karnataka pacer last played for India in an ODI match against Zimbabwe on August 20, 2022.

Earlier this year, the 27-year-old Prasidh was ruled out of the IPL 2023 with a lumbar stress fracture. He was recuperating at the NCA post the surgery.

Source: PTI
BCCI loses blue tick verification on 'X' handle
Sports psychologist to join Pak team ahead of Asia Cup
Eng coach bets on Stokes, Archer availability for WC
PHOTOS: West Indies vs India, 5th T20I, Lauderhill
18 deaths in 24 hrs at Maha hospital, probe ordered
Let Nuh Hindus keep arms: Demand at mahapanchayat
Manipur violence direct result of...: Rahul Gandhi
