Thala Joins CSK's 1st 2025 Cake Smash

By REDIFF CRICKET
Listen to Article
March 03, 2025 14:26 IST

IMAGE: Rahul Tripathi's birthday turns messy. Photographs and video: CSK/X

Chennai Super Kings kicked off its IPL 2025 season with a cake smash!

The first celebratory cake facial of the season went to new recruit Rahul Tripathi, who turned 34 on March 2. Amidst intense training sessions, CSK players took a break to ensure the birthday boy got the full treatment -- a face full of cake!

 

CSK's beloved Thala, who has already joined the CSK camp for yet another IPL season, joined in the fun.

Alongside Captain Ruturaj Gaikwad, Vijay Shankar, and other team-mates, Thala helped make Tripathi's birthday an unforgettable (and messy) one.

 

Tripathi, CSK's big buy from the IPL 2025 mega auction, was all smiles despite being plastered with cake. Previously with Sunrisers Hyderabad, he is set to don the iconic yellow jersey this season.

REDIFF CRICKET
