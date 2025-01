IMAGE: Mahendra Singh Dhoni bats at a nets session on Monday. Photograph: Kind courtesy Johns/X

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's preps for IPL 2025 has begun!

The 43-year-old Chennai Super Kings star was seen doing some batting drills in an undisclosed neighbourhood.

In IPL 2024, Dhoni scored 161 runs at an average of 53.67 and a highest of 37 not out in 14 matches. He brought out his wares and scored his runs at a strike rate of 220.55.

Like always, CSK will look to their former skipper for inspiration as they aim for their 6th IPL title.