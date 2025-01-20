HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Meet LSG's new captain!

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
January 20, 2025 16:08 IST

Rishabh Pant unveiled as Lucknow Super Giants' new skipper on Monday

IMAGE: Rishabh Pant unveiled as Lucknow Super Giants' new skipper on Monday. Photograph: Lucknow Super Giants/X

Dynamic keeper-batter Rishabh Pant was on Monday named the captain of Lucknow Super Giants for the upcoming IPL and he vowed to give his "200 percent" to win the team's maiden title.

Pant was picked at the mega auction for an IPL record Rs 27 crore by the franchise owner Sanjiv Goenka.

 

"I will give my 200 percent. That's my commitment to you. I will try whatever is there in my power to repay the faith. I am really excited and looking forward to new beginning and new energy. And have a blast out there with lot of fun," Pant told mediapersons after being unveiled as the new skipper.

"We start with new hope and aspirations. And most importantly, new confidence. I wanted to introduce you all to our new captain Rishabh Pant," Goenka said.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
