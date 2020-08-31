News
Test skipper Root dropped from England's T20 squad

Test skipper Root dropped from England's T20 squad

August 31, 2020 21:14 IST
Joe Root

IMAGE: Test captain Joe Root was dropped from England's T20 squad. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

England Test captain Joe Root has been left out of the Twenty20 squad for the three-match series against Australia but will return for the three one-day internationals, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Monday.

 

All-rounder Ben Stokes, who missed the last two Test matches against Pakistan to visit his father who was diagnosed with brain cancer, has been omitted from both squads.

Opening batsman Jason Roy, who missed the T20 series against Pakistan due to a side strain, has been left out of the T20 squad but will remain with the squad as he bids to recover for the ODI series.

Batsman Jos Buttler and fast bowlers Jofra Archer, Sam Curran and Mark Wood have been named in both squads.

"These two series against Australia provide an exciting end to the summer. We have selected strong squads. We are also continuing to develop depth in preparation for the upcoming T20 World Cups," national selector Ed Smith said.

The three-match T20 series will be played at the Ageas Bowl in Southampton, with the first game scheduled for Friday. The three ODIs take place from September 11-16 at Old Trafford in Manchester.

T20I squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Joe Denly, Chris Jordan, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.

Reserves: Liam Livingstone, Saqib Mahmood

ODI squad: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow, Tom Banton, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler, Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Reserves: Joe Denly, Saqib Mahmood

Source: source
© Copyright 2020 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
Print this article

