Why Dhoni should bat at No 3 for CSK

Last updated on: August 31, 2020 18:42 IST

IMAGE: Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. Photograph: BCCI

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir on Monday said that in the absence of Suresh Raina, captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni should bat higher up the order for Chennai Super Kings in this year's Indian Premier League.

"It will be a good opportunity for MS Dhoni to come and bat at No. 3. And he has been away from the game for the last one year, so he would end up getting a lot more balls to face and then he can actually play the anchor innings as well which he has been doing for India for the last couple of years," Gambhir said on Star Sports' show Cricket Connected.



Raina was the permanent No. 3 for CSK over the years but the veteran batsman left everyone shocked with his sudden decision to pull out from this year's IPL due to personal reasons.



Dhoni has a good record in IPL, having scored 4432 runs in 190 games at an average of 42, with a strike rate of 137. He has also led CSK to three IPL titles.



Gambhir said with a strong middle order, CSK can afford to send in the experienced Dhoni at No 3 to take control of the innings.



"So, MS Dhoni at No. 3 and then they have got depth with Kedar Jadhav, Dwayne Bravo, Sam Curran, all those guys they can come in. So, I think it is going to be a great opportunity for someone like MS Dhoni and I am sure he is going to relish that. Also, Suresh Raina not being there, you want to have some experienced player batting at No. 3, so it could be MS Dhoni now," he said.