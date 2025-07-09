Test Rankings: Brook goes top, Gill soars to No 6

IMAGE: Harry Brook rose to the top after a magnificent innings of 158 in the first innings of the second Test against India in Birmingham. Photograph: ICC/X

England's right-handed batter Harry Brook has replaced his teammate Joe Root to reclaim the No. 1 Test batter's position in the world, following the latest update to the ICC Men's Test Player Rankings.

Brook rose to the top after a magnificent innings of 158 in the first innings of the second Test against India in Birmingham. Root dropped back to second spot in the latest rankings and is now 18 rating points behind his junior teammate, according to the ICC's official website.

There is further movement inside the top 10 for Test batters, with India captain Shubman Gill climbing 15 places to a new career-best ranking of sixth overall. This follows his massive contributions in India's victory over England at Edgbaston, where he scored 269 and 161 to seal his first win as Test captain. Gill is now just 79 rating points behind Brook, with Root (second), Kane Williamson (third), Yashasvi Jaiswal (fourth), and Steve Smith (fifth) the only players ahead of him.

England wicketkeeper Jamie Smith also makes gains, achieving a new career-high ranking by moving up 16 places to 10th after scoring 184* and 88 in the same match. Meanwhile, South Africa's Wiaan Mulder jumped 34 spots to 22nd following his unbeaten 367* against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo.

Mulder declared South Africa’s innings at 626/5 despite having a chance to surpass Brian Lara’s record for the highest Test score. The 27-year-old was also rewarded with a 12-place jump to third in the rankings for Test all-rounders.

India veteran Ravindra Jadeja continues to maintain a healthy lead at the top of the Test all-rounders list, while his teammate Jasprit Bumrah remains the No. 1-ranked Test bowler despite missing the second Test in Birmingham to manage his workload.

Another Indian pacer, Mohammed Siraj, has climbed six spots to 22nd on the Test bowling chart following his strong performance against England. West Indies pacers Shamar Joseph (up six spots to 29th) and Alzarri Joseph (up six spots to 31st) have also made gains.

There were also changes in the latest ODI rankings following Sri Lanka’s 2-1 series triumph over Bangladesh at home. Captain Charith Asalanka gained two places to move up to sixth overall, behind No. 1-ranked Shubman Gill, on the list for ODI batters.

Sri Lanka’s Kusal Mendis climbed 10 spots to reach 10th after being named Player of the Series, while Wanindu Hasaranga moved up 11 places to eighth in the ODI bowling rankings after claiming nine wickets across the three matches.