Rediff.com  » Cricket » Rohit Sharma's 'garden gang' goes viral

Rohit Sharma's 'garden gang' goes viral

By REDIFF CRICKET
March 10, 2024 17:00 IST
Rohit Sharma

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

After leading Team India to a triumphant 4-1 series victory against England in the Dharamsala Test, Rohit Sharma took a lighthearted turn off the field.

 

The skipper enjoyed a post-match outing with emerging stars Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, capturing the fun in a viral Instagram post.

In the shared snapshot, Rohit humorously dubbed the group as, ‘Garden mein ghoomne wale bande,’ triggering laughter from cricket stalwart Yuvraj Singh and current sensation Suryakumar Yadav.

The caption playfully referenced a memorable on-field moment during the Dharamsala Test, where Rohit scolded the youngsters for wandering around like they were in a garden – a snippet caught by the stump mic.

Suryakumar Yadav chimed in with a witty comment, stating, 'Gill and Jaiswal definitely.'

REDIFF CRICKET
SEE: Dravid's stirring dressing room speech
Secret to India's success- It's not Rohit's captaincy
'Khatam kar jaldi': Sarfaraz sledges Bashir
WPL: Ecclestone, Navigere fined
2 ex-ministers, many Congmen join BJP in Rajasthan
Ranji Trophy final: Mumbai all out for 224
How young blood transformed India's Test dominance
