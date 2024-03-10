Rohit Sharma's 'garden gang' goes viral

Photograph: Kind Courtesy Rohit Sharma/Instagram

After leading Team India to a triumphant 4-1 series victory against England in the Dharamsala Test, Rohit Sharma took a lighthearted turn off the field.

The skipper enjoyed a post-match outing with emerging stars Sarfaraz Khan, Dhruv Jurel, Shubman Gill, and Yashasvi Jaiswal, capturing the fun in a viral Instagram post.

In the shared snapshot, Rohit humorously dubbed the group as, ‘Garden mein ghoomne wale bande,’ triggering laughter from cricket stalwart Yuvraj Singh and current sensation Suryakumar Yadav.

The caption playfully referenced a memorable on-field moment during the Dharamsala Test, where Rohit scolded the youngsters for wandering around like they were in a garden – a snippet caught by the stump mic.

Suryakumar Yadav chimed in with a witty comment, stating, 'Gill and Jaiswal definitely.'