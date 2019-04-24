With World Cup looming, Dhoni needs to be careful with his back

April 24, 2019 08:44 IST

IMAGE: Dhoni said that there has been some stiffness in his back. Photograph: BCCI

Mahendra Singh Dhoni has battled a dodgy back for a long time and he wants to be careful with it as the ICC World Cup is round the corner.

The CSK skipper said that there has been some stiffness but it is holding up as of now.

"The back is holding up, it's not getting worse, with the World Cup coming up, can't afford that, because that's too important," Dhoni said at the post-match presentation ceremony after CSK beat Sunrisers by six wickets.

Dhoni said that at the highest level, there aren't any players who are not playing with a niggle or two.

"If it becomes worse, I certainly take some time off but at this level you play with some niggle or the other. Because if you wait to get fully fit, then there will be a gap of five years between two matches," the skipper said cheekily.